Lauren Conrad Engaged To Boyfriend William Tell (And Her Ring Is So Pretty!)

Congrats are in order for one of our favorite gals, Lauren Conrad, who announced Sunday she’s engaged to her boyfriend William Tell!

The former “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” star broke the big news on her to her blog, writing: “I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend. I am beyond thrilled! Get ready for lots more wedding content here on LaurenConrad.com as we begin the planning process” and posting a photo of her diamond engagement ring.

Conrad spoke to us on Friday about her partnership with Downy, and while she filled us in on what it’s like living with Tell, she didn’t even hint at a wedding, so we’re assuming it must have been a big surprise. We’re sure the wedding willl be filled with crafty-chic DIYs!

