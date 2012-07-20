Lauren Conrad Comes Out With An Eco-Friendly Bag Line, Makes Us More Jealous Than Ever

Sometimes as much as we want to hate certain reality stars and celebs, we simply can’t due to the fact that they’re well, just too good. Cue Lauren Conrad. On top of her perfect hair and impeccable makeup, it turns out she’s also invested and designed an eco-friendly bag line. Naturally, it’s adorable — just like her.

This mogul-in-the-making joined forces with Texas brand, Blue Avocado to develop a line named xo(eco) that uses Repreve, a material that’s made out of recycled bottles. Not only are the bags printed in a cute and understated pattern, they’re also travel-friendly. She’s really thought of everything that a girl-on-the-go needs. Say farewell to zip-lock bags and clunky makeup cases, LC’s got a solution for you.

In any case, kudos to Conrad for using her brain when it comes to hear endeavors and not just resting on her Laguna Beach laurels. Check out the video below to see more about the awesome options.