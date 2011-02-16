Lauren Conrad Doesn’t Get A Show, But Here’s Her Lookbook!

Lauren Conrad wears many hats: reality TV star, NY Times best selling author, and fashion designer. Recently, she was set for an MTV reality show vibing The September Issue, where cameras followed her on her latest designing venture, Paper Crown, a contemporary line. Although the collection’s success seemed potentially marred after the network dropped the show, a peek at her lookbook reveals really pretty looks that will surely do fine without it.

The line is set to hit stores in the fall, but there’s no info on where or for how much just yet. In the meantime, click through for a feast of ultra feminine pieces featuring soft, flouncy fabrics, ruffles, and muted tones like blush and taupe. LC brings in balance and variation with edgier leather staples, a mix of both flowy maxi and mini dresses, and combos of casual blazers and body-con stunners. Want.