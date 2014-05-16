Steal This Decor Trick From Lauren Conrad: Plants In Baskets

It’s no secret that Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about decorating, and when we are looking for home inspiration, Conrad is one of the first places that we turn.

The style star recently shared a photo on Instagram of a fiddle leaf fig tree that she put in a basket from her e-commerce site The Little Market, and we have to say we are pretty gaga over the simple decorating idea. How many times have you bought a plant in an ugly planter, while thinking to yourself, “What can I possibly do to make this look prettier?”

The great thing about this trick is that while ceramic planters aren’t at all forgiving, baskets can fit a variety of different sized plants inside of them, so you don’t have to constantly be buying something new if you are trying new plants in your home.

LC to the rescue again! You better believe we will be trying this during the summer.

