How Lauren Conrad Celebrated Her Bridal Shower

Leave it to Lauren Conrad to throw one seriously chic bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to William Tell. Over the weekend, the reality starlet turned designer and lifestyle guru, celebrated with friends and family at her Los Angeles home with girly table decor, personalized napkins, and plenty of pink roses.

“Thank you to my amazing friends and family for the best shower ever!” Conrad captioned a picture of a grey napkin with “Almost Mrs. Tell” printed on it on Instagram.

In another photo, she shared the adorable tablesetting at the lunch, which included floral china and gold flatware. “Thank you to @dishwishgirl for making my shower so lovely!” she wrote.

Not that we are surprised a bit, but we are totally obsessed with Conrad’s party decor, and also love that it all seems pretty easy to emulate ourselves. We suggest buying vintage floral china at second-hand shops or flea markets (it doesn’t even need to all match), and then splurging on the gold flatware to get the look. Also, more is more when it comes to decorating with pink flowers.