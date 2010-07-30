Lauren By Ralph Lauren’s New Handbag Line: See Our Favorites Before They Launch!

All photos courtesy of Lauren by Ralph Lauren.
By now, you’re likely well on your way to finding your perfect handbag for fall, but before you make any quick purchase decisions, consider waiting until mid-August when the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Fall 2010 handbag collection officially launches.
When we say that there’s something for everyone in this collection, we really mean it. From the ultra functional, made-for-the-camping-inclined Gloucestershire Large Tote (which happens to be Mr. Lauren’s personal fave) to the Sarape woven tote, to the air navigation and Greta Garbo-inspired Modernaire collection outfitted in zippers fit for flight, there’s plenty of arm accessories to titillate all of your fall fantasies. But of course, each bag still guarantees that classic all-American touch that’s synonymous with RL.
Check out a sneak preview of the bags in the slideshow above. And did we mention, everything (save for the Sarape) is under $500?!
Related: Rebecca Minkoff Launches Man Bags! We Get A Sneak Peek
Sarape weekender bag, $998, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Acadian clutch in spice red, $228, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Acadian slim envelope wallet, $158, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Acadian zip satchel in black, $368, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Brompton large tote, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Chatsworth continental wallet, $158, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Chatsworth large tote, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Cumberland canvas tote, $148, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Gloucestershire large tote, $298, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Gloucestershire small crossbody, $198, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Larchmont leather hobo, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Larchmont crossbody, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Larchmont check large wristlet, $98, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Larchmont check slim wallet, $128, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Martingale small wristlet, $58, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Martingale slim tote in flash red, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Martingale zip hobo, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Modernaire leather and nylon tote, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Modernaire leather zip hobo, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Nylon tote in red, Lauren by Ralph Lauren