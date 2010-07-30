StyleCaster
Lauren By Ralph Lauren’s New Handbag Line: See Our Favorites Before They Launch!

Lauren By Ralph Lauren's New Handbag Line: See Our Favorites Before They Launch!

Lauren By Ralph Lauren’s New Handbag Line: See Our Favorites Before They Launch!
All photos courtesy of Lauren by Ralph Lauren.

By now, you’re likely well on your way to finding your perfect handbag for fall, but before you make any quick purchase decisions, consider waiting until mid-August when the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Fall 2010 handbag collection officially launches.

When we say that there’s something for everyone in this collection, we really mean it. From the ultra functional, made-for-the-camping-inclined Gloucestershire Large Tote (which happens to be Mr. Lauren’s personal fave) to the Sarape woven tote, to the air navigation and Greta Garbo-inspired Modernaire collection outfitted in zippers fit for flight, there’s plenty of arm accessories to titillate all of your fall fantasies. But of course, each bag still guarantees that classic all-American touch that’s synonymous with RL.

Check out a sneak preview of the bags in the slideshow above. And did we mention, everything (save for the Sarape) is under $500?!

Sarape weekender bag, $998, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Acadian clutch in spice red, $228, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Acadian slim envelope wallet, $158, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Acadian zip satchel in black, $368, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Brompton large tote, $398, Lauren  by Ralph Lauren

Chatsworth continental wallet, $158, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Chatsworth large tote, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Cumberland canvas tote, $148, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Gloucestershire large tote, $298, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Gloucestershire small crossbody, $198, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Larchmont leather hobo, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Larchmont crossbody, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Larchmont check large wristlet, $98, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Larchmont check slim wallet, $128, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Martingale small wristlet, $58, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Martingale slim tote in flash red, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Martingale zip hobo, $248, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Modernaire leather and nylon tote, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Modernaire leather zip hobo, $398, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Nylon tote in red, Lauren by Ralph Lauren

