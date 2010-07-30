Lauren By Ralph Lauren’s New Handbag Line: See Our Favorites Before They Launch!

All photos courtesy of Lauren by Ralph Lauren.

By now, you’re likely well on your way to finding your perfect handbag for fall, but before you make any quick purchase decisions, consider waiting until mid-August when the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Fall 2010 handbag collection officially launches.

When we say that there’s something for everyone in this collection, we really mean it. From the ultra functional, made-for-the-camping-inclined Gloucestershire Large Tote (which happens to be Mr. Lauren’s personal fave) to the Sarape woven tote, to the air navigation and Greta Garbo-inspired Modernaire collection outfitted in zippers fit for flight, there’s plenty of arm accessories to titillate all of your fall fantasies. But of course, each bag still guarantees that classic all-American touch that’s synonymous with RL.

Check out a sneak preview of the bags in the slideshow above. And did we mention, everything (save for the Sarape) is under $500?!

