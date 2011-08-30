Lauren – Bush Wedding Will Be “Black Tie With Western Twist”

It has been a long and exhausting wedding season to say the least. After the Brits kicked it off with a bang back in April, it seems that everyone stateside has been determined not to let themselves be outdone by our international friends. This weekend marks the tragic close of summer, so it’s only appropriate that we squeeze in one more monstrous bash that unites two of America’s most prominent families.

David Lauren, son of legendary fashion designer and billionaireRalph Lauren, will wed Lauren Bush, granddaughter and niece of former presidentsGeorge H. W. andGeorge W. Bush and the woman behind the FEED bag, this Sunday at Ralph’s palatial ranch in Colorado. Of all the celebrity weddings this year, this is the one that I’m most bitter about not being invited to. I’m guessing Ralph and his wife Ricky probablyknow how to entertain.

Anyway, Miss Bush (soon to be Lauren Bush-Lauren) confirmed a little while ago that her future father-in-law would design her dress for the big day. Luckily for us, Page Six has some scoop on one of the other most important details: the dress code. Now, I’ve gotta say, this is one I haven’t heard before. According to a source, “The dress code for the wedding is black tie with a Western twist, which fits in with the romantic surroundings and both families’ American roots.” Hmmm…okay? Not that it won’t be absolutely amazing, I’m just unclear as to what exactly this means. Like, is this an opportunity to break out a tux and some Manolo cowboy boots?

Needless to say, it kills me that I won’t be a fly on the wall for this event. It also kills me that there won’t be an entire camera crew and a two-part wedding special on E!, but hey, you can’t win ’em all. I just hope there are a few published pictures so we can all see what this theme is really about.