Lauren Bush Launches Latest Bags For FEED, Targets Hunger In Guatemala

Lauren Bush carries the FEED 3 Guatemala tote.

Ikat is the pattern du jour, and no better way to indulge our spring shopping inclinations than through a charitable ikat-patterned bag. Shoppers were in luck then: FEED co-founders Ellen Gustafson and Lauren Bush announced the launch of their latest collection of bags last night the FEED 1 Guatemala pouch and FEED 3 Guatemala tote both featuring the hot ethnic print.

“Laura and I had both visited Guatemala in the past and the reality is that its the country with the fourth worst level of malnutrition in the world,” Gustafson explained at the celebratory fete at NYC’s Lord & Taylor. “And it’s so close to us in America. So even before Haiti, we were really starting to think closer to home.”

Sold exclusively at the department store, the pieces go for an affordable $19 and $39 each and for each purpose, FEED will donate $3.50 or $10.50 respectively for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support their nutrition program in Guatemala.

The impetus to do good is often talked about but lesser acted upon, though Bush thought it was a no-brainer. “Once you see kids literally starving, you can’t help but want to do something, but at the same time you come back and think ‘Oh my God world hunger where do you even begin?'” the former model told us. “The idea of the bag was just an easy way to sort of break it down and say ‘What you can do is you can feed a child in school for a year.’ That not only gives them a guaranteed lunch meal, but it gives them a chance to go to school.”



Ellen Gustafson holding the FEED 1 Guatemala pouch and Nest founder, Rebecca Kousky.

All photos: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

