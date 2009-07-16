Lauren Bush and Ellen Gustafson

SC: What are your biggest inspirations?

LB: To do good by doing something you love.

EG: That people around the world are all fundamentally the same. We all love music and beautiful clothing and our family and friendsand we all need to eat.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

LB: To be persistent and believe in yourself and your ideas.

EG: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Gandhi didn’t give it directly to mebut to all of us!

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

LB: Blackberry.

EG: Blackberry.



SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

LB: Michael Jackson.

EG: Bruce Springsteen’s, “We Shall Overcome-The Seeger Sessions;” it’s his bluegrass album. Keri Hilson’s “Knock You Down”, and Kings of Leon.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

LB: The Roman Empire.

EG: Paleolithic. Brutish conditions, big animals, but really healthy food! I am so curious how the early humans got by!



SC: What book are you currently reading?

LB: “In Defense of Food,” by Michael Pollan.

EG: A few: “Flow,” by Mihaly Csikszentmihaly, “Science: A History,” by John Gribbin and “Food, Inc,” edited by Karl Weber.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

LB: FEED and Lauren Pierce.

EG: FEED (or Lauren Pierce, or J.Crew).

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

LB: Creating good products that FEED the world!

EG: Professionally – remaking the global food system and personally – farming with tons of kids around!

SC: What would you title your memoir?

LB: “One Bag at a Time”

EG: “Food is the Foundation”

SC: What is your worst habit?

LB: Doing too much at once.

EG: I stay up too late! Really trying to change that!

SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?

LB: Moisturizer and sleep.

EG: SUNSCREEN! Also, lots of water and healthy eating.



SC: What are three items you never leave home without?

LB: FEED bag (obviously), Rose Bud Salve, and my Blackberry.

EG: Blackberry, lip balm, and FEED bag.

SC: Lauren, You’ve studied design and photography at Parsons and Central Saint Martins– can you tell me about those two areas of your life? Would you ever consider practicing either of them professionally?

LB: It was my love of design and my want to give back that helped me create the first FEED 1 bag. I think that design can be the best communicator, and that is what I have tried to utilize with FEED and Lauren Pierce. I get to be a designer and a humanitarian!

SC: What are you willing to spend more on, art or clothing?

LB: It depends on what I think I will enjoy and live with the longest.

SC: Ellen– I know you have a really strong political background. Can you tell us a little about that?

EG: I am really passionate about working to make the world a better place. I studied international politics in college and have been involved in domestic politics, worked at a foreign affairs think tank and in international journalism and then at the United Nations. These days I am most passionate about food policy and the work we are doing with the FEED Foundation.



SC: And I read that you love cooking– can you tell us about a signature recipe that you have?

LB: Veggie French Onion Soup from Jamie Oliver’s cook book- yum!

EG: Oooh, I love really simple food. I make a mean smoothie with organic whole yogurt, kefir, frozen organic fruit (bananas, berries, cherries) raw honey and ground flax seeds. Lauren loves it too. Yummy.

SC: What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned through working with FEED?

LB: My biggest lesson learned is that if you care about something enough and it is a good idea, things have a way of manifesting themselves for the best. I had no intention of starting a company when I initially conceptualized the first FEED bag, but it has happened in the best way possible and has allowed us a platform to continue to grow and donate much more than we would have initially.

EG: Most things in business or life are not as complicated as they seem and if you have a lot of passion and drive (and a little luck), you can make great things happen.

SC: Lauren- has the modeling world taught you anything that you have applied toward FEED?

LB: Through modeling, I got to learn about the fashion world, which has helped in launching FEED. Also the friends I made in the fashion world, through modeling, have been very supportive and helpful in launching FEED.

SC: You have such a great sense of style– what are your top style or fashion tips you can give to our viewers?

LB: My style tip is to wear things that are flattering and uniquely expressive.

SC: Lauren– I’ve heard you singlehandedly designed the FEED bag. What was the design process like? How did you come up with the aesthetic?

LB: The aesthetic of the initial FEED bag is based on the bags of grain and other foods rations I saw being distributed by the UN World Food Program around the world. They look so cool and utilitarian, and I wanted that to be reflected in the FEED bag design.

SC: How did you first meet each other?

LB: We met each other at the UN World Food Program. I was an honorary spokesperson and Ellen was working there at the time.

SC: What led you two to partner on the FEED project?

LB: I had conceptualized the FEED 1 bag a few years previous, but had not had luck selling it yet. We partnered to start selling the bags and grow the FEED brand.

EG: Lauren had a great idea and we both wanted to make sure the FEED 1 bag happened! From there it grew because customers and retailers responded so well to the idea of buying a cool product that really made a measurable difference. We also had a lot of fun together, so we knew it would be a great adventure to start FEED.

SC: What is the collaboration process like for the two of you?

LB: As Ellen said, it is very natural. I enjoy the design side a bit more, and Ellen is more focused on the Foundation side. So we both do our bit, but most of it is collaboration and idea brainstorming.

EG: We have a great symbiosis for getting stuff done. It’s really casual the way we plan new projects and some of our best ideas come on airplanes or beaches or in the back of a UN truck. It’s really fun to be able to have a business partner who is also a close friend!

SC: You travel so frequently for the FEED project, where have you had the most meaningful experience/felt the most inspired?

LB: There are so many amazing, meaningful moments when traveling to see our projects come to life abroad my favorite moments are in schools where kids are given a lunch meal a day. They look happy and healthy, and it is amazing to feel a part of that effort!

EG: Whenever we go into a school and see kids in their uniforms with their basic school books, it is a great reminder of why we work hard every day. Nutrition and education are the keys to help kids lift themselves out of poverty and seeing both firsthand is always inspiring.



SC: Where is your next travel destination?

LB: I’m staying local for a bit, which is a nice change! Going to California end of the summer and Maine for a little R+R.

EG: I am going to Turkey and Ethiopia this summerso excited!

SC: If you could pick anyone to work on the next FEED project with you, who would it be?

LB: I love working with the ladies I work with. Anyone with a real passion for what we are doing is great!

EG: We have been wanting to work with Wyclef on a bag to benefit Haiti!

SC: What exciting plans does FEED have for the future?

LB: So many, can’t reveal them all but just check out our website and sign up for updates to learn more FEEDprojects.org.

EG: We are launching a cool FEED Health backpack at Kenneth Cole stores this August to provide the same bag for Community Health Workers around Africa and a great organic tote at Barnes and Noble in September which gives school meals and local language books to kids in Nepal. Lots of ways to give and get a cool FEED product to come!

[outfits]