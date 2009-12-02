Launch My Line Premieres Tonight: Our Guide to Watching the Show

Finally, a new reality TV series premiering…it’s a holiday wish come true (seriously)! Launch My Line premieres tonight on Bravo at 11 pm ET/PT and we can barely contain ourselves, especially after a glance at the red carpet snapshots of some of the contestants. It should be interesting to say the least.

Besides being hosted by our favorite identical twin design duo of DSquared2, Dan and Dean Caten, Launch My Line, not to be confused with Project Runway, will consist of ten well-known professionals that excel in their own careers and are paired with established fashion industry vets; think Dancing with the Stars, except instead of talented dancers and movie stars it’s business exec types and famous fashion’s elite (only our new favorite combination). The pairs will have to rely on each other to design and produce a cohesive fashion line. Get excited!

For tonight’s first challenge, the teams will have to start working together to create a signature piece that will be the backbone for their collections. Will tempers on TV reach new heights when the pressure is on and decisions must be made? Find out tonight!

Just because we know you’ll be tuning in, here’s a 5 step guide on how to watch Launch My Line:

1. Find your favorite comfy cozy spot on your couch in front of the TV.

2. Remove any thoughts of Project Runway from your head–the shows are not linked in any way.

3. Be open minded; just because some of the contestants have questionable style (based on their red carpet looks) doesn’t mean that their lines will end in disaster, but just in case keep your fingers crossed…

4. Notice how wonderful Dan and Dean Caten are and how amazing it is that so much fashion industry talent is gathered in one room.

5. Pick your favorite team and continue to watch and root for the duo weekly!