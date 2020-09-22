15 Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Shop During Hispanic Heritage Month

Scroll To See More Images

No matter how much we love our go-to designers and brands, there’s always room for more. And if the new brands we add to our repertoires support minority communities? Even better. So this Hispanic Heritage Month (and beyond, of course), do yourself a favor and give these Latinx-owned fashion brands some of your hard-earned coin. It’s likely you don’t really need an excuse to spend a little cash on some new clothes, jewelry and accessories (same), but just in case you do, these gorgeous brands are sure to do the trick.

Whether you need a top that’s perfect for meetings at the office or your daily at-home Zoom calls, a dress you’ll want to rock at every party and happy hour this season or some gorgeous jewelry to top off all your favorite ensembles, there’s a Latinx-owned fashion brand waiting to give you exactly what your wardrobe is missing. Seriously, there are so many incredible Latinx-owned brands that make shopping small and supporting POC businesses so easy—so there’s really no reason not to.

No matter if your budget is big or small, there are plenty of stunning options waiting to fill your closet. You’ll find myriad splurge-worthy pieces and affordable clothing, accessories and jewelry to add to your cart. Honestly, with all the Latinx-owned fashion brands out there, you wouldn’t even have to peruse any other retailers or designers again if you didn’t want to. Yes, there are that many—and they deserve to be on your radar!

So if you’re itching to add some clothing to your wardrobe this season (and especially for Hispanic Heritage Month), check out these Latinx-owned brands below before going anywhere else. Odds are, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for—and at the same time, support the Latinx community. Now that’s a win-win situation if we ever saw one.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Collectiva

Created by indigenous artisans in over 40 rural communities throughout Mexico, Collectiva’s gorgeous collections are a must-shop. Because the embroidery and stitching are all done by hand using complex techniques (passed down from mothers to daughters over centuries!), a single piece—like the stunning Valentina Skirt from the debut collection—can take around 90 hours to make.

Maygel Coronel

You’ve never seen swimwear like this—seriously. Maygel Coronel is chock-full of some of the most unique bikinis and one-pieces, so get ready to swoon (while adding everything to your cart, too).

Mestiza

Mestiza began when two friends suddenly had a calendar filled with weddings and nothing to wear. They had trouble finding upscale, couture-like pieces at more affordable prices—so they created their own brand.

Gay Pride Apparel

Gay Pride Apparel is owned by Latinx power couple Sergio and Jesus—and is a favorite of celebrities like Lili Rheinhart. For everything from tees to totes, you can score everything pride-worthy from this brand. Plus, they also donate $1 from every order to the charity of the customer’s choice!

Blushing Rose Boutique

If you’re in need of a cute new look for the upcoming season, head on over to Blushing Rose Boutique ASAP. You’ll find must-have trendy sweaters, adorable dresses and more—and the prices are seriously affordable for folks on a budget.

La Gotta Swimwear

Treat yourself to a gorgeous new bikini or one-piece from Latinx-owned La Gotta Swimwear. Whether you’re into bold patterns or neutral, minimalist vibes, you perfect swimsuit is waiting.

LOVE Binetti

LOVE Binetti owner Diego Binetti was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and began his fashion design journey in 1991. After working as an assistant stylist, Binetti decided to branch off on his own in 2001 to create The Binetti Collection. Then, in 2011, LOVE Binetti was launched—catering to the traveler and nomad at heart.

GRL Collective

GRL Collective describes themselves as a “Latina-founded lifestyle brand for grls that give a f*ck,” so feel free to add everything to cart. From feminist apparel and jewelry to stickers and seriously cute desk accessories, you’ll be coming back to GRL Collective again and again.

Pharaoun Cocktail Rings

If you’re in the market for the most gorgeous rings, Pharaoun Cocktail Rings has you covered by a mile. When owner Sergio Mendoza lost his wife to breast cancer, he set out to commemorate her and powerful women everywhere. Thus, in 2017, Pharaoun Cocktail Rings was born. “Worn on the right hand and not the left,” says Mendoza, “a cocktail ring represents your relationship with no one other than yourself.”

UNOde50

Whether you’re a fan of dainty gold jewelry, gorgeous leather bracelets or trendy charms, UNOde50 is about to become your new jewelry obsession. The brand was founded in Madrid, and takes serious pride in all of their stunning “Made in Spain” pieces.

Ultracor

For the chicest and most luxurious activewear, you definitely need to shop Ultracor. Leggings, bras, tops and more abound in the most beautiful styles and patterns. It’s like working out while wearing art, and we’re obsessed.

Coco + Peach

For adorable jewelry that’s both timeless and trendy at the same time (!), check out the gorgeous pieces from Coco + Peach. There, you’ll find affordable jewelry that’s chic enough to wear for years to come.

Flor Del Maria

We can always use a new pair of heels, and that’s exactly what you’ll see on the Flor del Maria site. Whether you’re into strappy heels or heeled mules, you’ll definitely want to add a pair or two to your cart.

ITÄ

Start saving your pennies, because you’re going to want to splurge on all the stunning fine jewelry from ITÄ. The Encantada collection—which contains this gorgeous Atabex Enamel Pendant—features the endearing coquí, the potent mother goddess Atabex, enigmatic Taíno petroglyphs and other symbolic echoes of Puerto Rico’s rich past with hints of İTÄ’s wandering spirit.

BellaKat

You can never have too many cute t-shirts, so go ahead and treat yourself to a few from the BellaKat site immediately. From seasonal favorites (like a pumpkin spice tee!) to year-round graphic tees, you won’t be able to resist shopping this online Latinx-owned boutique.