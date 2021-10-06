10 Latinx-Owned Brands That Make Face Masks You Won’t Want to Take Off

Scroll To See More Images

Calling everyone everywhere, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and there are tons of Latinx-owned businesses that you should know about. From Latinx beauty brands to Latinx lifestyle brands, anyone can support Hispanic communities this month and year-round.

There are so many powerful Latinx leaders paving the way in the spotlight, such as Camila Coelho and Mj Rodriguez. However, there are also countless Latinx-owned and founded small businesses that are pioneers in their own fields and on a smaller, but just as impactful, scale. Take, for example, Latinx brands that took the Coronavirus pandemic as a sign to start making face masks.

There are brands you might already know like Hedley and Bennett, or smaller Etsy shops like Mujeres Rising, that banded together to help fight a virus that truly took a toll on Hispanic communities and the entire world at large.

So, if you’re looking for a new brand to shop or searching for your next favorite face mask, we encourage you to keep these 10 Latinx brands top of mind. They offer beautiful options that are made with lots of love and thought, and you can start rocking them right now. You’ll be looking fly, combatting the virus, and supporting Latinx brands. Now that’s what we call multitasking at its finest.

Hedley & Bennett

Created with the help of a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, these three face masks are comfy, breathable, and pretty dang cute, if we do say so ourselves. You might recognize Hedley & Bennett for its sturdy aprons, but we think the brand’s face masks deserve an equal amount of attention.

Mujeres Rising

Made in Texas, this face mask has a groovy vibe to it and most importantly carries a powerful message. You’ll want to sport this mask everywhere you go to let the world know that women are, in fact, rising.

Las Brujitas

We cannot get over the 3D floral embroidery on this face mask. You’ll most definitely turn heads while wearing it out, but you’ll also be giving to a Latina and Indigenous mother and daughter duo.

Second Wind

She said Covid, but make it fashion. This chic face mask comes with a detachable chain that turns wearing a mask into a big fashion moment. This latte-colored one with a gold chain needs to be your go-to mask for fall.

Ashley Nell Tipton

You know we just had to include this face mask because of its super hip take on Anti Social Social Club. It’s monochrome, so it’ll match all your outfits, and it might also get you some compliments on the streets.

Azteca Negra

This vibrant, fruity face mask is the perfect way to upgrade your outfits now that you might be leaving the house and (maybe?) wearing something other than sweats.

Maaji

If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional face mask silhouette, you’ll want to try this protective scarf. It has an ear loop on each side, but you can alternatively just tie it in the back.

Glaudi

You’re in luck if you’re in need of a face mask for your wedding. We give the delicate details on this style a chef’s kiss.

Cha Cha Covers

To all the astrology gurus out there, these horoscope face masks could be the coolest accessories in your closet. The playful graphics are adorbs, and let everyone else know exactly who they’re dealing with.

Palma Swim

Need a vacation? These tropical face masks from Palma Swim will basically make you feel like you’re on one. Best of all, for every mask purchased, one gets donated. That’s a pretty sweet deal, if you ask us.