13 Latinx-Owned Lifestyle Brands To Shop During Hispanic Heritage Month

Most of us rarely need an excuse to go shopping, but if you are seeking a justifiable reason to spend some cash, consider supporting one of these Latinx-owned businesses in the name of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Sure, we all have our quick-fix retailers and brands from which we like to grab home decor pieces, desk accessories and the like, but there are so many small businesses—and specifically, small Latinx-owned businesses—that you could be shopping instead. Why not diversify your shopping experience with some incredible small brands?

With many of the brands on this list, the prices are similar to what you’d find at larger retailers, only these pieces have been handcrafted by local artisans or designed by talented creatives, making them that much more special. During Hispanic Heritage Month (and forever, of course!), we recommend opting to spend your hard-earned coin at a Latinx-owned business or two. There are so many from which to choose—as you’ll see if you keep reading—and the products are simply unmatched.

Whether you’re in need of some beautiful decor for your home, a few new accessories for your desk set-up, gifts for someone special in your life or a little treat just for yourself, these Latinx-owned lifestyle businesses have it all. Consider snagging your next accent pillow from one of the vendors below, or buying a bath bomb for your next self-care night in. Frankly, you might as well just bookmark this page to come back to again and again—and you’ll want to once you see what these brands have to offer.

If you’ve never purchased items from a Latinx-owned brand before, start here. Below, you’ll find some must-shop Latinx-owned lifestyle businesses to support now, tomorrow and forever. Hispanic Heritage Month runs September 15 through October 15, but these talented folks should be celebrated—and shopped—year-round.

Casa Chiqui

Founded by Colombian socialite Chiqui de Echavarria, Casa Chiqui is a collection of both home goods and accessories discovered in locations all around the world—like Bali, Morocco and South America. From swoon-worthy decorative objects and woven baskets to glassware and essential home decor (like this unique tiger pillow), Casa Chiqui is truly a one-of-a-kind place to shop.

GRL Collective

GRL Collective describes themselves as a “Latina-founded lifestyle brand for grls that give a f*ck,” so feel free to add everything to cart. From apparel and jewelry to cards, stickers and seriously cute desk accessories, you’ll be coming back to GRL Collective again and again.

Mandana Blvd.

There’s no doubt about it: Your home needs a piece or two from Mandana Blvd. Cristina Ramos and Nu Goteh founded the brand due to their struggle with finding exquisite home decor at prices they could afford. Now, the two offer stunning kitchen-ware, incredibly unique pillows (They’re all sold out right now, but keep your eyes peeled. This pillows are that good.) and other home essentials.

Tropical Depression

The wall hangings from Tropical Depression sell out seriously quickly, so if you see one you love, snag it before it’s gone. Roy Delgado, the Puerto Rican founder of the brand, mixes Caribbean nostalgia with a modern sensibility to handcraft pieces that add a luxurious vibe to any home.

Ceremonia

If it’s gorgeous home decor, spa-like bath and body products or stunning accessories you crave, head on over to Latinx-owned Ceremonia, where pieces are handcrafted in Bali by local artisans. The brand also creates beautiful dreamcatchers—from which, 20% of the proceeds go to supporting local organizations in both Bali and Los Angeles.

Peach Box Co.

Treat someone you love (or yourself) with one of the incredible gift boxes from Peach Box Co. Whether it’s a gift for a wannabe chef, someone who needs a calm day (Their “Just Chill” box is gorgeous!) or a treat for a new bride, you’ll find curated sets for each and every occasion in your life.

Barrio Letterpress

While Chloe, the owner of Barrio Letterpress, actually specializes in creating stunning stationery for weddings, brands or just for yourself, she also has a small shop on the site where you can snag a few goods—like a Manifesting Magic Kit. For all things stationery, Barrio Letterpress should be your new go-to.

Lila Suds

Give yourself a mini spa day with one of the foaming bath bombs, bath salts or seriously gorgeous artisan soaps from Lila Suds. Everything is handcrafted with an eco-friendly initiative, so go ahead and stock up on some items for yourself (and a friend, if you’re feeling generious).

Valfre

If you’re not already a massive fan of Valfre, let this be your wake up call. The brand features the coolest art prints (along with accessories, apparel and even home decor), and you definitely need a little (OK, a lot) of it in your life.

Centinelle

Centinelle founder Cristina Rose-Guizar describes the brand as the “neon-flavored icing on the vanilla cake of life”—and honestly, it’s a mood. The designs are all influenced by Rose-Guizar’s Mexican heritage (where she was born and raised), her Northern California home and her love of Japan. And can we just talk about how perfect this strawberry pillow cover is?!

Lucky No. Candles

You can never have too many candles, folks—which is great news, because once you see all the beauts from Lucky No. Candle, you won’t be able to resist buying each and every one. With scents like La Playa (citrus, spice and sweet notes), Floral Blanca (floral and sweet notes) and Smolder (neutral and woodsy notes), there’s something for every nose.

COVEDOZA

Do yourself a favor and snag a new mug, t-shirt, face mask (!), some stickers or a gorgeous phone case from COVEDOZA as soon as possible. The brand seeks to empower women artists who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) by giving them a platform on which promote their businesses.

Rogative

Rogative, founded by Gloriana López-Lay in Puerto Rico, was inspired by López-Lay’s travels and experiences living outside of Puerto Rico. The brand has joined with local artisans and craftsmen who create stunning bags and travel accessories (like this adorable luggage tag) to help break the cycle of poverty in Puerto Rico.