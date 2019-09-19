The Latinx Community Refuses To Be Silenced In Hollywood

Scroll To See More Images

Currently, the female-led thriller, Hustlers is the number one movie in America. Though it just premiered, Jennifer Lopez is already garnering significant Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Ramona Vega. However, Latinx-led movies and TV Shows are still a rarity in Hollywood. Though movies like Hustlers and TV shows like Charmed have gotten major attention–the representation for the Latinx community is still abysmal.

Last month, The New York Times reported that “Latino actors represented only three percent of lead or co-lead roles in top-performing movies during the last 12 years.” The evidence came from a study done by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. The study looked at the top-grossing films each year from 2007 to 2018. The numbers are just as terrible for producers, directors and casting directors.

“The Latino community has not been prioritized, and it is imperative that we shed light on the glaring reality of Latino representation in film,” Benjamin Lopez, executive director of the National Association of Latino Independent Producers said in a statement. At a time when segments of the Latinx community is under attack by the government– it’s essential to see how the community is represented in popular culture.

From One Day At A Time to Knock Down The House–here are the best Latinx films of 2019.

Hustlers

It’s the #1 film in America right now, so you know it’s amazing. Hustlers is a female-fronted thriller with Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu taking center stage. It follows a group of ex-strippers living in New York. After the 2008 financial crisis hits them, they decide to rob their wealthy clients, who happen to be wealthy Wall Street bankers.

From the music to the most perfect cameo to ever be seen in film and of course, J.LO– Hustlers is a can’t miss film.

Knock Down the House

2018 was a landmark year for women in politics. Across the United States, women rose up in unprecedented numbers to challenge the status quo and fight for a place in the government. Netflix’s documentary, Knock Down the House follows a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, a registered nurse in Missouri–and a whip-smart bartender from New York City named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC’s race would become one of the most jaw-dropping political upsets in recent American history. We still haven’t recovered from this epicness.

The Edge of Democracy

We stan an iconic Netflix documentary and The Edge of Democracy which follows the rise and fall of Brazil’s modern democracy is one of the most stellar that we’ve ever seen. Filmmaker Petra Costa takes a compelling look at the rise and fall of past presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula da Silva and how Brazil’s democratic structure seems to shatter as if it never existed.

Elisa y Marcela

It seems stunning to consider now, but the first same-sex marriage occurred in Spain in 1901. Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas wed after 15 years together. In Netflix’s Elisa y Marcela, we watch Elisa (Natalia de Molina) and Marcela’s (Greta Fernández)–friendship blossom into marriage. Though their love is threatened for a time, they find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, though they did wed–their love attracted violence and bigot.

Pearson

Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres deserves all of the things. In the Suits spinoff Pearson–she stars as the legendary Jessica Pearson. After being disbarred, Jessica leaves New York City for her hometown–Chicago where she becomes new mayor, Bobby Novak’s right-hand fixer. If you know anything about the Windy City–then you have an idea about the tumultuous politics. However, we all know that Jessica will do anything to win.

Vida

This iconic Starz series follows sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada). Lyn is a carefree party girl, who couldn’t be more different than her sister Emma, with whom she has no relationship with. However, when an unsurprising death in the family pulls them together–they are forced to confront old wounds and unveil family secrets.

Charmed

When you’re remaking a beloved hit TV drama, you better do it right. On The CW’s Charmed, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Madeleine Mantock star as Latinx and Afro-Latina sisters who just happen to be the chosen ones. After losing their mother–the sisters band together to combat the evil force that killed their mother.

Riverdale

We live for a good teen drama, and Riverdale happens to be one of the best. Camila Mendes’ Veronica and Mark Consuelos’ appearance as her father, Hiram are some of the juiciest bits on the series. With Season 4 on the horizon, we’re so excited to see what exactly happened to The Farm, the forthcoming Halloween episode and where the heck Archie vanished to.

One Day At A Time

You can’t keep an iconic sitcom down. Originally on Netflix, One Day At A Time follows a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. Army Vet Penelope (Justina Machado) is raising her two children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) with her sometimes meddling but hilarious mom, Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno). The sitcom is as compelling as it is hilarious tackling everything from PTSD to LGBTQ issues. Unfortunately, Netflix canceled the series after three seasons, but three months later Pop TV swooped in to save it with a 13-episode series order. One Day At A Time will return Jan. 28, 2020.