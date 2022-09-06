7 Latinx-Owned Brands at Target to Shop During Hispanic Heritage Month

Scroll To See More Images

September is finally here, and even though we’re a few days in, I’m counting today as the official end of summer and commencement of fall. But more than just the end of summer, September signals the start of Latinx Heritage Month, or Hispanic Heritage Month, which serves as a reminder for us to celebrate everything the Latinx culture adds to the United States.

My favorite thing about being a Latina is how my heritage can make me feel at home, no matter where I am in the world. I grew up in San Antonio, Texas where Mexican culture is the majority and people of all races and backgrounds celebrate the culture through food, festivities and holidays. Now that I’m in New York City, where cultural influences are more of a melting pot, making my favorite Mexican meals or listening to Hispanic artists are a huge comfort to me as I live so many miles from home.

To honor Latinx Heritage Month this month, I’m being conscious of my spending to support Latinix-owned brands as much as possible. And this month, Target is making it easier than ever to identify and shop these brands at its Más Que landing page. It features all of the Latinx-owned brands across all Target categories, like home, food, accessories, clothing, books and more. Here are a few of our favorite brands and items that we’re shopping now:

Millennial Loteria

Lotería is like the Mexican version of bingo. This set is millennial-themed, which means instead of La Siren, you’ll get cards that read “La Selfie,” La Feminist and more.

Luna Magic Goddess Eyeshadow Palette

The shades in this eyeshadow palette are bold, but once you try them on with Target’s virtual try on feature, you’re likely to fall in love with them ASAP. Besides, why not stand out this month?

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Book

What’s the best way to understand and appreciate the Latinx culture? Read books by Latinx authors of course. You can pick up I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Target, which was a National Book Award finalist.

Latino Heritage Month Tote Bag

This tote bag was designed for Target in partnership with Daniela Jordan-Villaveces, an illustrator and creative director from Colombia, who is now based in Los Angeles.

Poderosa Hoop Earrings

Target has a special collab out with Jen Zeano Designs or JZD, which is a Texas-based Latina-owned clothing, accessories and jewelry company. Poderosa means powerful female in English.

Holographic Tumbler

Target worked with Jen White-Johnson to design this cold-drink tumbler. White-Johnson is an Afro-Latina, disabled designer, art educator and activist whose work focuses on redesigning abelist visual culture.

Oblong Pillow with Fringe

This is another collab with Daniela Jordan-Villaveces. Grab this cute pillow for your couch that’ll pull together all of the colors of your living room.