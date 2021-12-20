15 Latinx Brands We Can’t Stop (& Won’t Stop) Shopping From This Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

During the holidays, I always make an intentional effort to support my community and shop for a few items from Latinx-owned brands for the people on my list. And while doing so a few years ago required a bit more research, now there is an abundance of passionate and talented Latinx and BIPOC brands that have emerged—no, surpassed—the mainstream.

That’s right, mainstream culture now features designers and creatives of all races and ethnicities as opposed to the predominately white marketplace many of us grew up with. When I was younger, I always wanted to see people with last names like mine in fashion and beauty spaces. It’s beautiful to see that dream come true in the form of so many Latinx business owners. You’re more than likely to be pretty familiar with brands such as Rare Beauty and Tata Harper, but I’m taking it upon myself to introduce you to some lesser-known brands as well.

There’s something on this list for everyone, whether you’re looking for stocking stuffer finds for your coworker or skincare products for the beauty guru in your life or statement-making fashion pieces—I’ve got you covered.

Discover some new brands like Luiny or Dezi eyewear you’re sure to fall in love with. Oh, and I don’t judge if you use this list to shop for yourself—you deserve it, honey! Feliz Navidad!

Eberjay

Didn’t you know? We’re only wearing pajamas that make us feel as cute and confident as our LBD does all throughout 2022. Eberjay is home to so many buttery soft jammies that come in a variety of different styles and hues, you’ll be excited you woke up like this.

Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty has skyrocketed to be one of my favorite beauty brands of all time, thank you, Selena Gomez! This four-piece set has everything you need for a full, fresh face glammed look. This set includes a blush, mascara, highlighter and lip cream.

Camila Coelho Collection

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian influencer and designer who has quickly become my fashion icon. Her collection is full of cute attire to gift to your bestie like this sexy brown bodysuit that’s perfect for your next GNO.

PatBO

If you’re in the mood to splurge a bit or spoil your mom, PatBO by Patricia Bonaldi has some of the most gorgeous dresses and accessories. And for my NYC gals, the Brazillian designer also recently opened up her flagship store in the city! Ready, set, shop!

Luiny

Luiny Rivera’s line of jewelry includes whimsical pieces, colorful designs with bright stones, seashells, and pearls that make for some stand-out accessories to pair with your OOTD.

Tata Harper

I don’t know a person who wouldn’t appreciate receiving some natural, luxury skincare products this holiday season. And for those with sensitive skin, rest assured that everything Tata Harper makes is non-toxic, plant-based, and 100 percent natural.

Parade

From their comfy loungewear to their colorful collection of intimates, Parade—founded by 24-year old Cami Téllez—is just one of those brands where if I could buy everything on their website, I would.

Melt Cosmetics

Melt Cosmetics was cofounded by Lora Arellano and began as just an ultra-matte lipstick line brand, now the cosmetics line has expanded and thrived with its highly saturated range of products.

DEZI

Founded by Mexican American influencer and makeup artist Desi Perkins, DEZI is the hub to shop for all of your cool-girl sunglasses. There’s no such thing as too many sunnies and the fashionista in your life will love flaunting their new pair.

Beautyblender

Any makeup lover would appreciate a new beauty blender, especially if they procrastinate on cleaning their current one. If the original pink doesn’t speak to you, try this black set that comes with a sponge and brush cleaner.

Touchland

The ideal gift for those constantly on the go, Touchland is a game-changer. With the Omicron variant is on the rise, we all need to ensure we’re doing our best to keep ourselves safe and Touchland products make doing so a bit more fun. Shop their fragrance-filled sanitizer mists and accessories such as this adorable lanyard to keep your hands soft, clean, and smelling great.

Treslúce Beauty

Treslúce Beauty might have only launched this year, but it’s already a top contender for my favorite colorful makeup line. Founded by Mexican American singer and actor Becky G, anything from this brand has all the star power you need for a five-star gift.

Rizos Curls

This Latina-owned hair care brand founded by Julissa Prado embraces and celebrates the beauty of all curls, coils & waves everywhere.

JLo Beauty

How JLo looks as stunning as she does at 52-years-old, I’ll never understand, but her skincare line is the closest we’ll reach to achieving her signature glowy complexion. Grab some goodies for your mom or bestie.

Cuyana

Channel your inner Donna Meagle from Parks and Recreation and get some fine leather goods you’ve been thinking about for days/months/years! It’s Treat Yo’Self Season, ladies and gents.