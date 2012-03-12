Latest Workout Trend: Zombie Cardio?!?

Finding it a little difficult to get motivated and work out? Well, now there’s an app for that. That’s right folks, it seems we can no longer perform a simple task like going for a run without a little help from good ole’ technology — and the threat of a zombie apocalypse. Enter Zombies Run, an iPhone app that creates an interactive world where you are faced with the objective of rebuilding civilization after a zombie attack. The app provides a soundtrack so that while you run, jog or walk you can hear groans and the sounds of zombies creeping up on you.

While this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, we’re going to go ahead and assume that your cardio won’t be boring. Zombies Run isn’t the only effort to turn a widespread obsession with zombies (thanks Walking Dead!) into a ploy to get our lazy asses off the couch. Races like Run For Your Lives integrates obstacle courses, puzzles and zombies into a 5k race which is sure to inspire at least a little paranoia.

Would you participate in zombie cardio? Or is turning your work out into a prime time TV episode taking things a little too far?