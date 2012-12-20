Last-Minute Entertaining Ideas For The Holidays

From Last-Minute Gifting to Last-Minute Winter Getaways, StyleCaster brings you the best Last-Minute Entertaining tips and tricks to help you prepare for the very fast approaching [Well, who are we kidding? It’s already here] holiday season.

Sad that the holidays are coming to a close? Why not get in one last festivity by planning a party of your own. Of course, last minute party planning can be a stressful venture, but not if you’re equipped with the right resources. From mood-music to lights to ambiance-setting aromas, we’ve got the deets on products that’ll please every one of your guest’s five senses and make you a five-star host!

Budget strapped from all those gifts you just bought? Not to worry. You can pick up those extra cocktail plates and champagne flutes just by using accrued points. American Express recently launched Mobile Gift Cards, which lets you download gift cards instantly and use them right at the register at retailers like Potter Barn® and William-Sonoma. Every 2,500 points gets you $25 to cash in at any of the participating shops. You can also use points at Banana Republic, The Gap, and Old Navy so you can treat yourself to a new cocktail dress in the midst of all that party planning.

Holiday prep couldn’t be simpler!

