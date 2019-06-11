10 Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Order With 2-Day Shipping on Amazon Prime

Scroll To See More Images

Wedding season is officially in full effect, and if you’ve found yourself at loss for what to wear to the next one penciled in on your calendar (or have simply procrastinated buying a new dress to rock this weekend until the very last moment), we’ve got you covered with a roundup of last-minute wedding guest dresses you can get in just two days (and for some pieces, even less) if you have an Amazon Prime membership. There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than a looming wedding for which you have nothing suitable to wear. It happens to the best of us; you get swamped at work and forget that you RSVP’d to the bride several months ago until your calendar sent an alert to your phone to remind you (thank god).

Or, perhaps you simply enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes hand in hand with the challenge of having to find something to wear to a summer wedding (obviously, you want to look cute, feel comfortable and of course, adhere to the dress code) with virtually no time left before the big day to shop. Either way, thanks to the Amazon’s game-changing Prime perks, including super fast two and even a few one day shipping offerings, it’s possible to find the perfect dress for the occasion, even if you’re seriously pressed for time. These fool-proof frocks are dressy enough for most weddings (regardless of the theme, venue or prescribed dress code) and versatile enough to wear to other summer events, so you don’t have to feel guilty about investing in a piece you’ll wear just once. Best of all, they’re all easy on the wallet, each priced at under $100 a pop.

1. Florens Off Shoulder Party Dress, $24.99 at Amazon

This sleek frock will look amazing at summer weddings and weekend brunch dates.

2. Florens Ruffle Bodycon Dress, $29.99 at Amazon

A prime example of transitional, day-to-night attire.

3. MissMay Lace Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress, $59.99 at Amazon

This $60 gown looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

4. Ali & Jay Too Good to be True Knit Dress, $89.61 at Amazon

Because a classic LBD never fails.

5. Milumia Printed Wrap Dress, $35.99 at Amazon

A floral midi in a blushy hue is always a good choice.

6. Veiisar Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress, $37.99 at Amazon

Another solid choice for daytime ceremonies with night-time receptions.

7. Milumia Button Up Flowy Maxi Dress, $35.99 at Amazon

The perfect maxi with button-down details so you can customize how much leg you want to show.

8. Lark & Ro Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $39.99 at Amazon

The perfect modest mini to rock to weddings or business lunches.

9. Escalier Printed Cold Shoulder Wrap Dress, $31.99 at Amazon

A cold-shoulder cut looks sexy without looking overly showy.

10. Prior Jms Lace Formal Dress, $35.99 at Amazon

A no-fail lace dress that you’ll be able to re-wear to just about any occasion on your calendar.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.