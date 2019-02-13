Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Actually Ship in Time

Scroll To See More Images

So, in case you forgot, Valentine’s Day is basically here. I know, I know; it snuck up on us all. But don’t worry, because I have your back (and a list of last minute Valentine’s Day gifts that will ship in one day). Whether you really did lose track of time because you’re super important or busy (any rich CEOs feel free to hit me up), or you’re just lazy (which, let’s be honest, is probably most of you), this little gift guide is your saving grace.

I found a little somethin’ somethin’ for anyone you might have forgotten this holiday—your mom, partner, BFF, neighbor who always gives you gifts and you never know whether or not to also get them something, so you always wait until the last minute, and end up buying them a random mug from CVS. I have all the bases covered, so there’s no need to fret. (Unless you don’t have access to an Amazon Prime account, which, if you don’t, IDK how to help you.)

From electronics to jewelry, this list has something you can buy really quickly and stick in a gift bag—which, of course, I included in this list, so, like, you’re welcome. Honestly, if anyone wants to buy me one of these gifts as a thank you for saving your asses, I’ve had my eye on the Apple Watch. (Wait, what am I saying? You couldn’t even get your loved ones a gift in time for Valentine’s Day. I’m barking up the wrong tree here.) Well, good luck, last-minute shoppers. May your holiday be filled with love and ridiculously fast shipping.

Anatomical Heart Print, $11.99 on Amazon

Nothing says “I love you” like a literal human heart.

Godiva Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box, $44 on Amazon

I mean, you gotta have chocolates.

KoolBrew Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 2, $18.99 on Amazon

I highly recommend running to the liquor store and picking up some vodka to go with these.

Apple Watch Series 4, $414 on Amazon

For ya bougie lover.

Mermaid Daydream Candle with Ring Inside, $24.95 on Amazon

Each candle has a hidden ring inside! Just make sure no one thinks you’re proposing. That’d be awkward.

Friends Print Graphic T-Shirt, $7.99-$12.99 on Amazon

*clap clap clap clap*

Couple’s Massage Handbook, $13.56 on Amazon

A subtle way to let your partner know you want their hands all over you.

Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set, $13.99 on Amazon

Use alone or with a special friend. Wink, wink.

GoPro HERO, $181.37 on Amazon

Your partner or friend can now film all your fun adventures together!

LEAFU Nail Polish Set, $15.99 on Amazon

There’s no such thing as too much nail polish.

Thick Classic Notebook with Pen Loop, $14.99 on Amazon

IDK, it’s practical, OK?

L&N Rainberry Bohemian Statement Earrings, $11.99 on Amazon

If you can’t afford Tiffany diamonds, opt for something cute and kitschy.

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame, $15 on Amazon

Just add a photo of you and your BFF or loved one. (Walgreens can print one in, like, two seconds.)

Kattee Women’s Vintage Leather Bag, $83.99 on Amazon

To carry all the leftover Valentine’s Day candy.

Cards Against Humanity, $25 on Amazon

For those who aren’t a fan of cheesy or romantic, this is the perfect gift.

Hallmark Valentine’s Day Card, $4.99 on Amazon

The inside of the card says, “You bet giraffe I do!” Get it?

Hallmark Large Gift Bag, $9.99 on Amazon

The final touch for a perfect last-minute V-Day gift.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.