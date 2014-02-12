Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Deals For The Ultimate Procrastinator

Let’s be honest—sometimes buying gifts for others somehow slips our minds, especially during busy times (ahem, New York Fashion Week.)
Luckily, we’ve found some online shops that are offering deals for all of us procrastinators who are looking to buy Valentine’s Day gifts for just about anyone. From flowers and chocolate to jewelry and spa dates, you’re bound to find something to make that special someone (and your wallet) happy.
1-800-FLOWERS.com
There's nothing like flowers to say "I love you" to your sweetie. Using 1-800-FLOWERS.com you can order a simple or super extravagent arrangement.
Shipping: $15 to receive on Valentine's Day
Cheryl's
Who could deny a decadent cookie basket on V-Day? Answer: no one.
Shipping: $3 shipping on certain products. Order by 3pm on 2/12 for delivery by Friday. Use code: HURRYLOVE
Amazon
If you're searching for jewelry for her or watches for him, you can shop Amazon to get free one-day shipping on certain products.
Shipping: Free 1-Day shipping on certain products. Add a qualifying jewelry or watch item to your Shopping Cart, and ship your item/s to a single address. You must select One-Day Shipping at checkout.
Etsy
Rather than waiting for your item to ship, these adorable coupon books are printable! You can purchase them then print them at your convenience.
Shipping: Price depends on seller, but you don't have to wait since they're instant downloads!
Macy's
With their annual Presidents' Day Sale going on, this is a perfect time to shop at Macy's.
Shipping: Free shipping with $99 purchase; Order in stock merchandise by 5pm today for free Express shipping.
Victoria's Secret
Shipping: Free 2nd day express delivery on $100. Enter code: TRUELOVE. Ends at 5pm on 2/12.
Kate Spade
If you're looking for a Valentine's Day present for your friend or mom (or yourself), Kate Spade has tons of Valentines-esque options for you.
Shipping: Free shipping to all 50 states in time for Valentine's Day if ordered before 9pm on 2/13.
Groupon
Whether you're thinking dinner, a spa date or something more adventurous, Groupon has an option for just about everyone.
Shipping: No shipping cost. All Groupons can be printed from your home at your convenience.