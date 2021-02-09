These Procrastinator-Proof Gifts Are Guaranteed to Arrive By Valentine’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (like, less than a week away), which means if you’re looking for the perfect gift online, your options for an on-time arrival are slowly drying out. Fortunately, QVC has your back this year, with a huge selection of perfect last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone on your list guaranteed to arrive before V-day. Whether you’re on the hunt for a chic Galentine’s Day gift for your bestie or a practical but festive option for your S.O., there are still plenty of choices on offer that will make it to your doorstep just in the nick of time — oh, and without an extra charge for rushed shipping too.

If you need a little added incentive to shop QVC’s procrastinator-proof Valentine’s Day gift edit, there are also plenty of deals and markdowns to take advantage of too. From Cupid-approved rose bouquet arrangements to luxe makeup palettes, and even steak dinners (yes, I’m serious), QVC’s got your back with tons of Valentine’s Day gifts for literally anyone on your list.

Now before you sit back, relax, and revert to procrastination mode, there is a caveat. Here’s the deal — many of the gifts available for speedy shipping and guaranteed delivery by Valentine’s Day need to be ordered by February 8 at 11:59 PM EST to avoid rushed shipping charges. In other words, you do kind of need to hurry. Of course, if you do decide to take extra time, you can still get many of the gifts on-time, you’ll just have to pay extra for it. To help expedite the process, however, I’ve rounded up a few stand-out gift options that the giftee in question is sure to fall head-over-heels in love with.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

BloomsyBox Red Rose Bouquet

You definitely don’t want to wait until the day of to try to find red roses for your Valentine. Trust me.

Dearfoams Elastic Strap Furry Slide Slippers

Your Galentine will love these cozy, WFH-approved slippers.

Kansas City Steak Co. Filet Mignon Gift Box

The perfect Valentine’s Day dinner for all the carnivores out there.

Le Donne Men’s Leather Toiletry Bag

A luxe dopp kit makes for a great gift for the guy who has (almost) everything.

Diamonique x Lisa Freede Face Covering & Pave Chain