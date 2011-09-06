Last Minute Fashion’s Night Out Guide For NYC!

Okay, okay, so maybe it’s overkill, but there is just so much going on in New York City tomorrow night that we needed to share. Sure, we posted a great guide last week of the ten stops you must make, but truthfully, the list goes on! Check out some other stops that you should try to factor into your night!

One of my favorite places to party on FNO is always Opening Ceremony. This year, the theme is “el mercado de carnival de Opening Ceremony,” which is a carnival market inspired by the festive spirit of Argentina. Tumblr photo booths and an appearance by Miss Piggy to introduce the Muppets x OC collection are just the beginning: there will be a PS1 raffle hosted by the Proenza Schouler designer themselves. Swoon! The event is in the OC store at the Ace Hotel.

rag & bone will combine two of my favorite things tomorrow night to celebrate: nice cars and cool DJs. Paul Sevigny will spin from a denim-outfitted Land Rover LR4 outside of the store at 119 Mercer Street. rag & bonedesignersMarcus Wainwright andDavid Neville will be on hand to celebrate starting at 6:30.

If you are into the intersection between fashion and technology, head to the Saks flagship location tomorrow night to see an iPad 2 installation in the iconic store’s windows, which will have a variety of interactive features and streaming content from Stylelist.com, all designed by Gin Lane Media.

Preppy? Not into the whole loud downtown scene? Look no further than J. McLaughlin, where you can enjoy fashion, fun, faux fur, and cocktails while you shop. Store locations in Manhattan are at 1004 Lexington Avenue and 1311 Madison Avenue, and 218 Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights.

I can tell you that this will be quite the party: the opening of Intermix’s sixth Manhattan boutique at 812 Washington Street coincides with the FNO celebrations, and super-stylist Rachel Zoe will be on hand to ring in the festivities. Get ready for chic cocktails and dancing. It’s obviously going to be bananas.

In light of their recent collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, Macy’s has stepped up its style game! The department store’s FNO celebration will include appearances from Kelly Rowland, Samantha Ronson, Joss Stone, Sandra Lee, Amare Stoudemire, and most importantly, Miss J Alexander. The fun starts at 5 at 151 West 34th Street.

For a different approach, Fiat and Gucci will be unveiling the 2012 Fiat 500 by Gucci limited edition model at the Gucci store on 5th Ave. Go check out the awesome rides, and you may even get to take one for a test drive!

You can also celebrate FNO with Stella McCartney on 429 West 14th Street from 7 – 11, with guest DJs like Alexa Chung, Elletra Wiedemann, and Jen Brill.

With all these options, we’re sure you’ll find something fun to do. Let us know what you decide!