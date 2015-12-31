How To Build 5 New Year’s Eve Outfits Around Staples You Already Own

Yikes! If you’re anything like us, you completely forgot to shop for a New Year’s Eve outfit in the frenzy of holiday shopping, partying, and lounging. If your budget happens to be completely wiped due to gifting, have no fear—you’re probably already storing the perfect NYE outfit in your closet and you just might not know it yet.

Below, we share how to build a New Year’s Eve outfit around 5 staples you already own. See you all in 2016!

A White Button-Down: Chances are, you’ve acquired one (or several) of these over the years. (No? We give you permission to lift one from your boyfriend for the night.) How to style it for NYE: They’re great to wear to work, but a New Year’s party? Bear with us. First, layer a few delicate necklaces and unbutton the first few buttons, and loosely pop your collar and roll up the sleeves. Pair with high-waist jeans and sky-high heels for a super-chic uptown look. For a more downtown approach, button the shirt all the way up, add leather skinnies, and a pair of ankle boots. Top it all off with a super-bright matte lip. Silk Scarf: Whether it’s vintage or brand-new, vibrant silk scarves bring an effortlessly chic element to just about any outfit. How to style it for NYE: Try tying it around your head turband-style (a la Hermes) to bring some serious glamor to any ordinary outfit. Alternatively, try tying it around your neck for an effortlessly cool look (here are cool ways to do it!) Denim Shorts: Bust these out of storage for NYE. You’ll be comfortable and cute. How to style it for NYE: Grab a pair of platforms or ankle boots, and a pair of opaque black tights. On top, opt for a cropped sweater if you’re heading to a house party, a structured black blazer for a swankier gathering, or a silky blouse that trails behind you as you dance your way into 2016. The Grey Sweatshirt: We all have one! How to style it for NYE: Got some leather shorts? Good. Got a blingy mini-skirt? Great. What about a pleated midi-length skirt or a pair of silk pants? Those work! This comfy top will not only keep you toasty as you bop from party to party, but pairing it with dressy bottoms ensures you’ll be the most effortlessly stylish girl in the room. Add an eye-catching pair of statement earrings or brooch, push up the sleeves and you’re good to go.