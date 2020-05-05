10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas That Your Mom Will Love

As a self-proclaimed (and often apologetic) procrastinator, I often find myself floundering around trying to find gifts at the very last minute. And when it comes to Mother’s Day, this is especially true—considering both my father and brother often forget to purchase gifts ahead of time, too. Of course, I never want my mom to know we waited until days before the holiday (even though she totally knows), so I have adapted my search strategies through the years and become an expert at finding amazing last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. And while this is a skill I can’t really put on my resume, it’s something that comes in handy at least once a year.

In the age of the Internet, finding a gift my mom will actually like on a website is much, much easier than having to search stores all across town. And while I do enjoy a good shopping spree, sometimes you just need to quickly order something online and have it sent in a matter of days. Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, people, so now is the time to pick out a gift for your mama—and maybe even splurge for expedited shipping. (The biggest downside to waiting until the last minute to purchase a gift is having to occasionally pay extra for shipping. We made our beds, and now we have to lie in them, I guess.)

Luckily for you, though, I’ve rounded up 10 ridiculously cute and useful gifts your mom is sure to love. You can order each of them online—many of which have free or expedited shipping. You’re welcome.—and have them sent directly to your mom’s door. If the package is late, you can always blame it on unexpectedly slow shipping. Your mom never has to know you waited until the last minute.

1. Elephant Match Strike

If your mom is anything like mine, she has enough candles to last through the apocalypse. Treat her to a cute elephant match holder, so she always has matches at the ready.

2. Monstera Towel

For pool days, beach trips or just sitting in the backyard, this giant beach towel is a cute, useful and thoughtful gift your mom is sure to love. You can never have too many towels, am I right?

3. Canopy Candle

Send mom this California fig, ivy greens and summer dew-scented candle and let the house fill up with sweet, sweet aromas. Or, you can add this gorgeous candle from Otherland with the match holder and create the ultimate cozy gift set.

4. Hardcover Velvet Journal

My mom is constantly writing things down, so I know she can never have too many journals available to jot notes into. This gold-covered velvet journal is too pretty to pass up.

5. Cooler Bucket Bag

If your mom is always carrying around snacks or drinks, she’s sure to love this adorable cooler bucket bag. She can keep everything nice and cold while carrying a cooler that’s cute AF.

6. Velvet Monroe Fragrance

Help your mom find her new signature scent and gift her with one of DedCool’s unisex fragrances. From floral to fruity, you’re sure to find the perfect perfume for your mom.

7. Set Of Four Agate Coasters

Everyone who visits your mom will actually want to use a coaster when they’re this cute. These agate coasters are truly the pretty and useful gift that keeps on giving.

8. Going Places Set

This adorable bag set from Roller Rabbit comes with a weekender bag and a wash bag. Your mom can easily pack for her next trip and have a chic bag to store clothes that get dirty—keeping them from mingling with her clean clothes. Genius, right?

9. Susan Leash In Blush

Calling all dog moms! This is likely the cutest leash you’ll ever see, and the perfect gift for a mom who loves to pamper her pooches. She’ll be the talk of the dog park.

10. Botanical Card Set

You can never go wrong with some stunning blank cards for mom. She can write thank you notes, notes to friends or even frame them. They’re that cute.

