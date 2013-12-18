Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? Here Are 10 Amazing Sales to Help You Out

Folks, Christmas is only a week from today. If you’re scrambling for some last-minute gifting ideas, and at the same time trying not to break the bank right before you have to travel for the holiday, we’ve scoured the great wide world of Internet shopping and come up with 10 really solid sales going on right now.

Here’s everything you need to save money on super stylish gifts before the holiday is upon you!

1. J.Crew: Get 30% off your entire purchase by entering the code “GIFTNOW” at checkout. Plus, free shipping on all orders.

2. Shopbop: Get an extra 20% off all sale items by entering “EXTRAOFF20” at checkout. Today’s the last day!

3. Opening Ceremony: Up to 40% off and free ground shipping on orders over $100.

4. Saks: Take up to 60% off a ton of designer goods. Online now, starts in stores December 19.

5. Intermix: All sale items are an extra 40% off.

6. The Reformation: Sale items are now up to 70% off!

7. Nine West: Buy one pair of shoes, get another 50% off. Plus there’s free shipping with no minimum purchase.

8. Fab.com: 50% off last-minute gifts, until 4 p.m. today.



9. Urban Excess: Get 20% off everything by entering “XMAS20” at checkout.

10. The Outnet: Sale goods are now up to 75% off, plus free shipping on purchases over $250 with “HOLIDAYGIFT” at checkout.