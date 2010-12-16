Last Minute Holiday Décor Ideas

Image courtesy of Katie Lydon.



Christmas is going to be here before we know itand if you still havent done anything to get your home into the spirit, its not too late. Recently, writer Emily Hsieh of The Inside Source sat down with Brit-born, Tribeca-based decorator Katie Lydon (a master of simple-yet-super-chic interiorsjust ask Elle Dcor Magazine, which named her one of five designers to watch this year) to get the rundown on easy tricks for sprucing up your space for the season.

Before you make a beeline to the nearest drugstore to load up on Christmas dcor, Lydon says to think long-term: “If you’re buying holiday decorations, you’re going to want to be able to use them again and again, so go for things that you can imagine pulling out years from now that are beautiful and not just a fad. It pays to invest in quality.”

She goes on to add, “Anyone can run out to the market and grab a bunch of stuff with red bows all over it. But buying bunches of fresh holly or a plain green wreath and adding your own decorations will look so much more special than a ready-made version. Even if youre not the crafty type, dont rule out Lydons DIY pointerswhich take minimal skill, time, or materials to pull off: It’s really simple to make your own centerpieces, she says. Buy a big hurricane vase, fill it with inexpensive silver beads, and stick a plain white pillar candle inside for something sparkly and different.”Another of her favorite tricks: take a silver bowl, wrap some pretty ribbon around it, and fill it with oranges and lemons. Or find a cut glass or crystal finger bowl to fill with candied almonds.

To complete the mood, keep the music flowing. Lydons own playlist is eclectic but decidedly old-school, and ranges from Johnny Cashs Christmas album to the Cambridge Kings Choir, which reminds her of growing up in England. She also says this is an especially good time of year to listen to the radio, to see what holiday songs pop up there, too.

For more of Lydons holiday decorating shortcuts, check out The Inside Source.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Emily Hsieh authored this article in its original form.