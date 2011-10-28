Last Minute Halloween Inspiration: The REAL Disney Princess

If you’re like me, certain Disney characters have always been larger than life. But how cool would it be if we could go beyond the sketch pads and animation and envision them as living, breathing individuals?

According to Yahoo, one graphic design student at the Arts University College at Bournemouth in the UK had the creative idea to bring Disney to life using photo manipulation. He told Yahoo, “I’ve always been interested in the way people look and what makes them unique in their appearances. This was a personal challenge for love, and me to see if I could recreate characters that we all know and try to maintain their unique features. The end results are what I would imagine the characters to look like in ‘real life,’ while still staying somewhat true to the unrealistic quirks in their original character designs.”

The images were created by combining elements of photographs of real women who resemble the characters and digital painting using Photoshop and VOILA — our Disney dreams come true! Not to mention some major Halloween inspiration.I am considering a last minute costume change to “Jasmine.”

Seriously, I don’t care how old you are, you’re never too grown up to be a Disney princess! Last night I was instantly transported back to my childhood and Disney obsession after seeing graphic artistJirka Vtinen‘s “real” life rendering of our favorite heroines.

While I am so grateful to Mr.Vtinen, I do have a request for “Alice” of Alice in Wonderland — oh, and where the hell is “Cinderella”? (Hello!)

Who would you like to seeMr.Vtinen design next?