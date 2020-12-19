Calling All Procrastinators: These Luxe Gifts From Nordstrom Will Arrive by Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

We get it.—Life can get busy, and sometimes it’s hard to remember to send gifts for the holidays on time—especially with this year’s unprecedented shipping delays. Fortunately, Nordstrom is here to the rescue to help even most last-minute gift-givers score the perfect gift for everyone on their still just in time for Christmas. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite last-minute gifts from Nordstrom that are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas. And, if you can’t make that happen in time for the shipping cut-off, Nordstrom is also offering curbside pickup, so you can safely shop and checkout online, and pick up the same or next day at a physical store location without having to leave your car.

Of course, not all of Nordstrom’s holiday gift offerings are eligible for speedy shipping, so to ensure it will arrive at your door (or your giftee’s door) on time you’ll want to filter “arrives before Christmas” on the left side of your screen to show you your options. Yes, you will have to pay a little bit extra for expedited shipping, but if you’re looking for a thoughtful tangible gift, it’ll make it there just in time if you order now, that is.

A previous version of this article appeared in 2019. Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals

These are the coziest sandals ever, and they were one of the top-selling shoes during 2020.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These chic leggings have gone viral on Insta for a reason, and they’re one of the most covetable gifts for fashion lovers of the season.