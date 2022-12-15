Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Are Guaranteed to Arrive by Christmas — Including Birkenstocks, Too Faced & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas always sneaks up on you. Take it from me; I’ve been traveling since mid-November and I hardly recognized my home city when I came back and it was completely decked out in holiday twinkle lights and pop-up skating rinks. Needless to say, I’m not ready on any level for the holidays, which is why I’ve been Googling the best places to shop for last-minute gifts.

It turns out, it could be at a place you least suspected, like HSN, which is offering super last-minute shipping availability. Basically, as long as you shop before Dec. 21, you can get guaranteed delivery by Christmas, which is pretty impressive. Shop HSN exclusives like Too Faced palettes, Birkenstocks and more. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that are available now for anyone else who you still haven’t crossed off of your list.

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice: Second Helping Eye Shadow Palette & Matte Lip

Pumpkin spice isn’t just for your hot drink, put it on your face with this themed palette that has all of the holiday neutral and shimmer colors you need for a fabulous holiday party makeup look.

Marcy McKenna 2-in-1 Essential Milan Hardside Beauty Case

This is the ultimate travel case for anyone on the go who needs all of their skincare products, no matter where they’re headed. Plus, it’s on sale!

Corkcicle 2-pack Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers

If your favorite thing to do with your bestie is chill by the pool with your favorite drink, grab these tumblers and you’ll get to use one yourself.

Birkenstock Buckley Suede Clog

Slip into these slides just in time for Christmas. Just order by Dec. 21 and they’ll be under the tree by Dec. 25.

BEARPAW® Kylee Suede Boot with NeverWet®

Cozy suede boots that you can wear even in the wet sloshy mess? Sign us up! Plus, these are on sale for under $50.