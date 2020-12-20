Procrastinator-Friendly Gifts That’ll Arrive by Christmas That Don’t ~Look~ Last-Minute

Scroll To See More Images

Since I can remember, I’ve literally done all of my holiday gift shopping on Christmas Eve, and there have been a few anxiety-inducing occasions when I’ve forgotten someone on my list on Christmas Day altogether. Fortunately, thanks to the advent of online shopping, if you happen to find yourself in this rather unfortunate situation this year, you’re not completely shit out of luck. As a bona fide anti-holiday person with a penchant for procrastinating, I’ve become pretty well-versed in the art of finding the best last-minute gifts that can save the day in a pinch — even in an Uber while on your way to your family’s Christmas (or whichever holiday you honor and celebrate) dinner.

Obviously, making a mad dash into your local grocery store (because frankly, that’s all that will be open) to get your hands on a generic gift card is an option, but believe me, there are plenty of other easy and quick gifting options that will actually make it look like you put some effort into — even if you most certainly did not. Sure, there are plenty of solid online and digital gifting options that you can send instantly online via email, but if you’re still seeking a tangible gift to ship out or gift IRL, you still have a few options left if you act fast. In fact, many e-tailers are even offering free expedited shipping this weekend to rescue the last-minute shoppers out there. Below, we’ve rounded up a few thoughtful holiday gifts that will arrive before Christmas that don’t actually suck.

Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack

Lululemon’s got last-minute shoppers’ backs this year. If you order anything from the website by December 20 11:59 EST, you’ll qualify for free expedited shipping with guaranteed before-Christmas arrival date.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals

Nordstrom has a huge selection of gift options that arrive before Christmas (you’ll have to pay extra for shipping) and they’re also offering curbside pick-up, so you can safely buy online and pick-up without leaving your car.

Milk Bar Cake

Who doesn’t like a gourmet cake delivered right to their door (or handed off IRL)? It’s also available in gluten-free and different flavors. To ensure on-time delivery, just make sure to place your order 2-3 days before Xmas.

Kylie Skin Holiday Skin Care Set

While Ulta’s shipping deadline has already passed, the retailer is still offering curbside pick-up, so you can buy online and pick-up without having to go into the store.

State Spoon Rest

At Uncommon Goods, you have until December 20 at midnight EST to get expedited shipping guaranteed to arrive by the December 25. We suggest opting for gifts denoted with “usually ships within 24 hours” to play it safe.

NuFace Trinity Toning Kit

Verishop recently launched their life-saving “Get it by Xmas” shop. All orders placed from this shop by December 22 at 10am PST will arrive by Christmas Eve.