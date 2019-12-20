The Best Last Minute Gifts on Amazon That Will Still Arrive Before Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

Christmas is officially just a few days away, and if starting to panic about last-minute gift shopping, we have your back with plenty of last minute gifts from Amazon Prime that’ll make it to your doorstep before Christmas. Gone are the days of having to make a dash to the mall, only to deal with an hour of trying to find a parking spot and endless lines filled with anxious last minute shoppers about to lose their tempers. I’ve been there myself — in fact, I admittedly wait until Christmas Eve to start my holiday gift shopping every single year. I know it’s a bad habit and while I’ve tried to change, the same pattern ensues each and every Christmas.

Thanks to the advent of Amazon Prime, and the perks of two-day shipping on thousands of merchandise (some products are even eligible for same and one day shipping) you really don’t have to battle the crowds and parking lots — in fact, you literally don’t even have to leave your couch. While Prime members typically get free two-day shipping on a vast array of products, this holiday season Amazon is offering expedited shipping on thousands of items for a nominal extra fee. So, even if you’re not a member you can reap the benefits for an extra five or six bucks for next-day delivery on all of your gifts. Amazon’s official deadline for delivery before Christmas is this Sunday, December 22, so you have a few more days to get it together and place your orders.

OK, it may sound kind of basic, but if you’re a Prime member, you already know how much the service’s ridiculously expansive product range is, and how the one to two-day shipping speeds are a major game-changer. Plus, Prime members get access to special deals and streaming services. You can give the gift of prime for three months at just $39 or the entire year for $119.

These anxiety-reducing weighted blankets make an excellent gift for just about anyone on your list, in my opinion.

For the retro-obsessed vinyl junkies on your list.

There’s a reason why this adorable little egg maker has a near 5-star rating backed by almost 3,000 glowing reviews.

A fun-encouraging, affordable score for the aspiring YouTuber or selfie addict–a teenager, twentysomething or beyond!

This lash boosting serum is typically pretty pricey, but not only does it actually work but it’s also on sale. Stockpile your inventory with backups before it sells out.

An absolute game-changer for anyone who loves to bake.

You can’t go wrong with a deliciously scented candle.

A mini beauty fridge for your skincare-obsessed BFF.

A versatile pendant necklace that they’ll wear every day. I have this and it really works with any outfit and adds the perfect amount of glint.

The perfect bar cart accessory set to have on hand before the holidays — or any season, really.

A sure-fire gift if all else fails is to gift the pet. It’s impersonal enough, but also shows that you know how much they care about their doggo or cat. Plus, this smart gadget is actually useful.

