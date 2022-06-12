9 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Grab from CVS — Starting at $8

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing worse than that gut-sinking feeling that happens when you realize you completely forgot about a special holiday that is, oh, a few days away. Dropping the ball on getting your loved ones or besties a gift they deserve never feels good, but you don’t have to stress too much this Father’s Day if you’re in that position. The reason? CVS has absolutely everything you need to get your dad the gift he deserves.

Seriously, the store even has an extraordinary Father’s Day promo going on right now from June 12 through 18, where you can get $10 in ExtraBucks if you spend $25 on qualifying purchases. What’s more, for all of you last-minute shoppers, you can buy whatever you want for your dad online and pick it up in-store at your leisure. The free service has orders ready in less than an hour, this way you don’t have to depend on delivery dates to get the No. 1 man in your life a present on time.

Can we all collectively breathe a sigh of relief now?

Below, check out the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts you can grab at CVS. Just remember: when you spend $25, you’ll get $10 in ExtraBucks!

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush

This smart electric toothbrush has everything dad could possibly need to keep his teeth in tip-top shape. Not only does it feature high-tech micro-vibrations to get pearly whites as clean as possible, it also includes a built-in SmarTimer and Quadpacer that helps you stay on track and accountable for your brushing routine every time.

King C. Gillette Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer Shave Kit

Whether your dad rocks a five o’clock shadow, a Santa Claus–style beard or something in between, this trimmer will help him maintain it with ease. The set comes with a charger, three interchangeable combs (stubble, short and long) and cleaning brush to keep everything tidy.

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar Razor

Upgrade dad’s razor game with this innovative version that’s the first in the world to have exfoliating technology built right into the handle. The exfoliating bar removes dirt and debris before the blades for his quickest, smoothest and easiest shave ever. We also love that it comes with a magnetic stand that’ll keep his razor clean and dry between uses.

Harry’s Men’s Shaving Cream

You can never go wrong with a great shaving cream. This skin-softening version from Harry’s has 12 natural oils and extracts that leave the face hydrated after every use.

Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant

For many of us, the iconic smell of Old Spice is synonymous with childhood memories of our dads who either used the brand’s old-school after shave or forever-classic deodorant. Keep the olfactory tradition going with this modernized version of the latter, featuring citrus, herb and wood notes for an oceanic twist.

Titanium Solo Full Body Groomer

This full-body groomer comes with a pivoting head and a built-in light. Dad can control the shape and length of his beard with three different attachments.

Would After Shave

Millennial dads who read Barstool Sports religiously will love having this after shave from the company’s personal grooming brand, Would, stocked in their medicine cabinet. The fragrance-free balm helps hydrate and cool skin post-shave.

Dove Men Sculpting Hair Paste

This styling paste holds a natural, textured look that can easily be reshaped throughout the day.

Cremo Astonishingly Superior Revitalizing Beard Oil

This beard-softening oil contains nourishing ingredients like sunflower oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil.