Here Are All The Last-Minute Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Buying in Droves

If you, like me, have found yourself in the last-minute holiday shopping predicament you somehow find yourself in every year, fear not. There is still a way out of this panic mode, and it’s much, much easier than driving yourself out to the *shudders* mall a few days before Christmas.

See, as somebody who shops online for a living, I’ve found that some of the best ideas come from other people. This is especially true for gifting. After all, a little inspiration can go a long way. So, now that we’re mere days away from Christmas and relying on Amazon’s two-day shipping a little more than we would like to, I have a trick for you.

Instead of driving yourself mad browsing through the retailer’s hundreds of thousands of pages, go to one where you can see what people are buying in real time. It’s called the Movers & Shakers page, and it’s chock full of gifting inspiration.

The section shows the most popular items being purchased by real shoppers, and it’s filled to the brim with inspo. You can browse this are through its many categories, like beauty, fashion and electronics. Or, you can simply scroll through the landing page which highlights some of these gadgets and gizmos. Whatever your approach, you’ll be sure to find some stellar ideas.

To make things easier, though, I went through the pages myself to find the best last-minute gift ideas that Amazon shoppers are buying. (It feels good to know I’m not the only one who waited until the last second.) Below, you’ll see all of my favorite gift ideas that you can buy now, and have at your front door before the big day.

Be sure to leave out some milk and cookies for the real heroes this holiday season—the delivery men and women working super long hours to ensure that we all have a holly, jolly Christmas. Hey, maybe even consider gifting them with one of these trinkets. Surely it’d mean a lot to them.

GoPro HERO8 Black

Vlogging has become a hit among Gen Zers, and the GoPro is an affordable recorder option for your favorite under-25er. This model is waterproof, can record in 4K HD and comes in a sleek matte black color. It’s an easy-to-carry camera that can be used everywhere from vacations to the couch.

M Mooham Dainty Layered Initial Necklace

Whether this necklace is for that special somebody or for that special momma in your life, it’ll be a hit. The layered look is on-trend and adds some chicness to what would otherwise be a simple accessory. Customize it with the recipient’s initial and get it to them before the 25. Easy as pie.

Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper

Quirky? yes. Extremely useful? Also yes. Gift the popcorn-obsessed family member (there’s always one) in your household this bowl that ensures every kernel is popped to perfection. It fits all of the bag’s contents in one spot and even comes with a carrying lid.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa

Listen, there’s nobody who will be upset to get a Fire Stick. It’s the easiest way to bring all of the streaming options we love to one spot. And, when it’s on sale for just $19.99, it’s almost too good to pass up.

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Heavy sleepers will have their lives changed when you bring this Sunrise Alarm Clock into their routines. It’s a gentle alternative to loud and thunderous alarms that we’re all so used to waking up to (and ignoring). It slowly brightens the room to help sleepers rise out of bed with the (electronic) sun.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

There isn’t a gift guide that I won’t put this accessory on. It’s the perfect gift for literally anybody because it is so simple, yet so incredible. It simply keeps your mug warm for however long you want. This way, you’ll always have a nice cup of warm tea or coffee, no matter how long you wait to sip.

Moscow Mule Mugs

Help your bestie complete their bar cart with set of chic—and shockingly affordable—Moscow mule mugs. On sale for $24, each one costs just $6.

Fleece Memory Foam Slippers

The good thing about slippers is anybody will love them. This memory foam pair is under $20 and has more than 10,000 perfect ratings. Not to mention it comes in five cut color options. Basically, it’s a surefire win.

Vanity Mirror with Lights

Gift the beauty-obsessed person in your life with a compact foldable vanity mirror. It can fit into tight spaces with ease, and expand out when possible. The mirror comes with three different magnification options so precision is all the more probable while using it.