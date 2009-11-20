The Last Emperor: Valentino Movie Short-Listed for Oscars

When fashion and the Oscars come together, it usually means watching stars walk the red carpet, hoping for a glimpse of couture. This year, however, fashion made an unusually strong push at the box office. Two documentaries that focused on the fashion industry, namely Valentino: The Last Emperor and The September Issue, garnered serious attention from major critics and boasted box office numbers to prove it.

Although the nominations will not be announced until February 2, Matt Tyrnauer has moved one step closer to his dream by being shortlisted for his work producing and directing the documentary on Valentino Garavani.