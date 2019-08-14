We’re Already In Love With Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding In The ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer

Listen we live for holiday movies–so you can judge us if you want to. This Last Christmas trailer with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding is more than we ever knew we needed. It’s still a Hot Girl Summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to look towards the fall and the holiday season. In fact, though summer is clearly the most iconic season, there is something special about those cozy snowy days when you’re all cuddled up with a warm blanket and a hot drink.

Now, this incredibly adorable Last Christmas trailer is going to make you want to head to the movies even on the iciest of days. The soon-to-be iconic rom-com was written by the legendary Emma Thompson (She’s been in everything from the Harry Potter franchize to Love Actually and more recently Late Night) along with Bryony Kimmings. The movie was inspired by the late George Michael’s music and was witted with his blessing.

Helmed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig –the movie follows Kate (Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke)–a professional elf who is fed up with her job and her life. On one particular shittastic day–she meets a deliciously handsome man named Tom (Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Goulding). Though their run-ins always seem to be by chance–Tom begins to inspire Kate to transform her life. Basically, it’s giving us The Preacher’s Wife vibes. If you don’t know what we’re talking about –go and bless yourself with some Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston and don’t come back until you’re done.

Emma Thompson also stars in the movie as Kate’s mom and Crazy Rich Asians’ Michelle Yeoh plays Kate’s boss.

Set in London–it’s clearly going to be the perfect collection to add to our Love Actually, Last Holiday and Bridget Jones rotations.

The movie will slide into theaters Nov. 8, 2019.

And we aren’t the only ones who are high key already pleased about it.