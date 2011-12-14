Last Chance! Win H&M And StyleCaster’s Daily Mirror Contest

Wow, we knew there were tons of stylish ladies and gents out there, but when you put them all together in one great contest and you suddenly realize you might need to upgrade your weekend tees and jeans fashion rotation — like ASAP.

Yes, that’s right. As our H&M Daily Mirror contest draws to a close, we wanted to take time to highlight three SICK looks (nicely done, ladies!) and remind you that you only have one day left to enter for your chance to win a $250 H&M gift card.

Style. Class. And just a little bit of sass. Just upload a pic and you could be workin’ a whole new wardrobe well before New Year’s!

How to Enter:

1. Go to the Daily Mirror section.

2. Upload a seriously sick AND chic picture of yourself.

3. Cross your fingers and your toes and hope you get picked.

Rules:

Only one account per person. Only one image per person. Winners will be contacted by StyleCaster directly via email. Daily Mirror entries for this contest will not be accepted after December 15th, 2011.