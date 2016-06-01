Your Complete Instagram Guide to Las Vegas

Having just returned from a jam-packed, three-day trip to Las Vegas, I’ve come to the conclusion that the city is completely engineered for Instagram. Between the intricately-presented meals, over-the-top art installations, incredible city views, rooftop pools, and lavish decor, Vegas might just be the most photogenic city in the country. So before you spend yet another summer Friday running errands, scroll through for a guide to all the most Instagram-friendly spots in Las Vegas and consider spending your next long weekend a little further from home–you definitely don’t want to miss these shots.

Your hotel room

Yes, the weather is basically always perfect in Nevada, but nothing says Vegas like a ridiculously indulgent breakfast in bed ‘grammed some time after midday. I happened to stay at ARIA, but even the $100 per night hotels will send some bacon and eggs up to your room.

Seafood plates, cocktails, and the Bellagio Fountain at Lago

Location: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

You could stand on the street and snap the Bellagio Foundation, or you could hand over $20 for an insanely photogenic cocktail and a seriously impressive view from Bellagio’s new restaurant, Lago. And while you’re there, you may as well order the sashimi to share (and snap, obvs).

The decor and food at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at Mandarin Oriental

Location: 3752 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Yes, the food here is incredible, but it’s worth even swinging by to check out the view from the restaurant, and to take a peek at the decor. An entree might cost $40, but a photo of Twist’s butterfly display is free.

The shared plates and table settings at Giada Vegas

Location: The Cromwell, 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

I was told that this is a spot even locals flock to, and have to say it’s one of my favorites for brunch. Order some shared plates or the set menu if you’re particularly hungry (or particularly hungover).

“O” by Cirque du Soleil

Location: Bellagio. 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Tickets start at $103, but the number of likes your photo of the acrobatic routine will get is priceless.

The Entrance at California Hotel and Casino

Location: 12 E Ogden Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Nope, you don’t even need to walk inside the casino to experience this one.

The Pool at Red Rock Resort

Location: 11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Really any hotel pool will do; just be sure to make it look as though you have a seat right next to the water, and don’t forget to take a photo of the most luxe cabana there, even if you’re not VIP enough to actually use it.

Partying at Drai’s Beach Club Nightclub

Location: 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

If you didn’t go to a pool party, did you even go to Vegas? Strip down to your swimwear, hold a sugary cocktail, jut your leg out just right, and pretend you #wokeuplikethis.

The view of (and from) The High Roller

Location: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

You don’t actually have to bother riding The High Roller to secure this ‘gram, just be sure to get it in the background of one of your photos. Extra points if you hold a coffee cup or cocktail up in the foreground.

The spiral escalator, installations, and staircase at Crystal Shops

Location: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Don’t forget to show everyone that you were shopping the designer brands at Crystal Shop by sharing a snap of the center’s kitschy decor.

The Palms Casino Resort Sky Villa Suites

Location: 4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Can’t afford a sky villa suite at The Palms Casino? Perhaps if you hang out at the hotel bar long enough, someone will invite you up for a ‘gram.