Las Vegas Shopping Guide: Hidden Gems

Las Vegas is not immediately associated with fashion. I think gambling, binge drinking and regrets rank higher on the list of Las Vegas associations than fashion or style. With that said, let’s not quickly dismiss Vegas as a shopping destination as quickly as we would dismiss a Vegas marriage certificate. Here’s a rundown of five must visit shopping destinations just a little off The Strip!

The Attic, 1018 South Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Are you one to drive two hours out of the way during a road trip to pay homage to say the world’s largest prairie dog just for novelty’s sake? Well, The Attic is kind of like that… only it’s not out of the way nor will everyone in your car secretly resent you the rest of your trip for going there! Best known for being the world’s largest vintage store and second best known for its appearance in a VISA commercial, The Attic boasts mounds of hand-picked designer and genuinely vintage pieces of clothing and accessories.

C Level, 750 South Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Premier and upscale boutique C Level strives to have premium customer service. From its complimentary champagne to its adjustable levels of lighting in the fitting room to best flatter your figure, C Level is all about creating the best customer experience. Carrying a variety of designers from Catherine Malandrino to Mike & Chris, C Level is the place to indulge in a pampering retail environment if you find the luxury stores cold. It’s alright, ever since I saw Pretty Woman, they scare me too.

The Annex Retail Vintage Boutique, 520 East Freemont Street, Suite #224, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Although The Annex Retail Vintage Boutique only just opened in fall 2010, its already garnered a following for its eclectic and carefully selected mix of vintage clothing. Owner Stephanie Rapp collects vintage pieces that feel contemporary. Alas the Annex carries an array of vintage pieces that will fit in seamlessly with your current wardrobe.

Fruition Las Vegas, 4139 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV

Combining vintage designer pieces with contemporary breakout designers such as Jeremy Scott and Henrik Vibskov, Fruition is an amazing shopping destination. Fruition positions itself as the shopping platform for its customers to find those key pieces to accentuate and punctuate their personal style. The general product mix is a little street with a whole lot of room for interpretation for personal style. Visit the Fruition blog to stay updated on what they have in stock even when you’re not in the Vegas area!

Retro Vegas, 1211 South Main Street, Las Vegas, NV

Retro Vegas bolsters a vast collection of vintage furniture focusing on the 1950s-1970s era pieces and is sprinkled with quirky Vegas pieces such as a casino ashtray. Essentially, Retro Vegas carries the kind of mid-century furniture you’d buy to ironically decorate your kitchen to look like your mom’s childhood kitchen. Even if you’re not in the market for furniture, browse the selection and reminisce about past decor choices, asking things like, “Remember when you could smoke on airplanes?”