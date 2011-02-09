Las Vegas Movies: Shopping For

An oasis from the mundane and expected, Las Vegas attracts the most eclectic mix of anybodies and everybodies and celebrities and nobodies.
For those of us who have yet to visit, and are therefore forced to live vicariously through movies set in Las Vegas that create our misguided perceptions of Sin City, here’s a run down of four of our favorite Las Vegas movies and unlikely fashion icons in a special, extended edition of Shopping For…!
Apologies in advance to the original devotees, The Ocean's Eleven 2001 re-make brought together the finest group of criminals (with like... two exceptions) including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon who plot revenge by robbing three casinos. More imporantly though, Ocean's Eleven gave Brad Pitt the arena to somehow make eating nachos look sexy.
Focusing on the Vegas mob scene, Casino chronicles the rise and fall of reluctant mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein played by Robert de Niro and his self-absorbed wife Ginger played by Sharon Stone. Here's a fun fact: When Casino was first released, it had the most uses of the word, "fuck" in a feature length film.
Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicholas Cage who is for some reason in a ton of Vegas-ccentric movies, Honeymoon in Vegas is the classic story of boy meets girl, boy has commitment issues, boy nearly looses girl to wealthy widow in a $65,000 poker bet. Also, word of practiced advice: don't Google honeymoon in vegas unless you want to sift through dozens of couples on their actual honeymoon.
A cult classic based on infamous author Hunter S. Thompson's novel, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas follows Johnny Depp as HST who drives and trips his way through an erratic Las Vegas adventure. Fear and Loathing ushered in a new era of misguided drug users who failed to see the irony behind book and likely lied about having read the book after only seeing the movie.