Las Vegas Movies: Shopping For

An oasis from the mundane and expected, Las Vegas attracts the most eclectic mix of anybodies and everybodies and celebrities and nobodies.

For those of us who have yet to visit, and are therefore forced to live vicariously through movies set in Las Vegas that create our misguided perceptions of Sin City, here’s a run down of four of our favorite Las Vegas movies and unlikely fashion icons in a special, extended edition of Shopping For…!