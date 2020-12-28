Larsa Pippen Denies Claims She’s Dating a Married NBA Player—& His Wife Responded

A month after they were first spotted together, Larsa Pippen has responded to Malik Beasley’s cheating rumors that suggest she started dating the NBA player while he was still married to his wife, Montana Yao. According to Pippen, her new beau was already “separated” from his estranged spouse when she met him—but Yao has a different opinion.

The reality star, 46, took to Twitter on Sunday, December 27, to shut down rumors about her family that began circulating on the social media platform. “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s**t is crazy,” Pippen wrote. “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true,” she added, referring to her divorce from another NBA star, Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, and Justin, 15, along with 12-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Pippen went on to dismiss any claims that she and Beasley, 24, started dating while he was still romantically involved with his wife. “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact,” she wrote on Twitter. Yao, however, disagreed. “This is 100% false,” she replied. “Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Beasley’s estranged wife, 23, filed for divorce in November after photos of Pippen and Beasley surfaced showing them packing on the PDA at a mall in Miami. Yao and Beasley married just months earlier in March 2020 after dating for two years and welcoming their son, Makai Joseph, in 2019. According to Yao, she was completely blindsided by Beasley’s outing with Pippen.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another,” Yao wrote in an Instagram Story after photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands went viral. She went on to thank fans for their support, adding, “Wow… I don’t even know this man..this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

Following Yao’s divorce filing, the mother of one claimed that neither Pippen nor her estranged husband reached out with any kind of explanation. “Things have been pretty rough I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused,” Yao wrote in an Instagram Post on December 9. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

Meanwhile, Pippen and Beasley have since made their relationship public. On December 21, the pair posed together for photos in front of a Christmas tree in Beasley’s hometown of Minnesota, proving that Pippen spent the holidays with her new beau.