Larsa Pippen Is Still Talking About The Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson ‘Situation’

Just when we thought we knew everything…Larsa Pippen’s reaction to the Jordyn Woods/ Tristan Thompson scandal was just unpacked even further. Pippen claims there were “situations” between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson before the cheating scandal broke this past spring. Kim Kardashian’s best friend revealed this nugget of information following the two-part series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Pippen made an appearance on the Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] podcast to discuss the whole scandal with her friend Jason Lee. (Also for reference—Lee is the friend who gave Pippen the heads up that he was about to break the news that Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian…for a second-ish time).

So what is this new information that somehow didn’t come out when the scandal broke or even in the KUWTK finale that focused entirely on the discovery and handling of the cheating drama? Well, according to Pippen, Thompson and Woods’ relationship prior to that kiss was already making the Kardashian/Jenner family uncomfortable. Apparently, the two had sort of been vibing in a way that seemed a bit inappropriate. While Kim had trouble believing there was any truth to the rumor that Thompson and Woods had kissed at first, Khloé was quicker to think something may have happened. “I called Kim. She didn’t believe me—she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way.’ Then we called Kourtney, and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it,'” Pippen said. “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

Internet celebrity Jeffree Star has been convinced that Thompson and Woods were hooking up for months before getting caught. While that seems like a bit of a stretch, this new info from Pippen about the odd dynamic between Woods and Thompson might actually fit with Star’s theory. Following Woods’ Red Table Talk, Star had something to say:

Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf*cking lie. Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b*tch. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f*cking shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your ass, girl.

While Woods hasn’t directly addressed Pippen’s interview, she did show up on Instagram. The 21-year-old model posted this selfie with the caption, “Heard it all before.” So clearly, she’s saying it’s all lies…in a super subtle, non-direct way.

But Woods fans are supporting their girl with comments like, “You wear unbothered well,” and “Please tell Larsa to look into her FUTURE before shading you more,” and even, “Leaving the Kardashian’s was the best thing that ever happened to you 😍.” Oh boy! Drama, drama, drama.