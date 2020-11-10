Larsa Pippen Just Responded to Travis Scott Thinking She Flirted With Him While He Was Still With Kylie Jenner

More to the story. Larsa Pippen responded to Travis Scott’s claims she flirted with him while he dated Kylie Jenner.

In an interview on the “Hollywood raw” podcast on Monday, November 9, Larsa revealed that she ran into Travis at a club, where he claimed that she hit on him and even called Kylie to tell her. “I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened,” Larsa said.

After the incident, Larsa claimed that Kanye also told people that she flirted with Travis, which caused drama between her and the other Kardashian-Jenners, especially her best friend, Kim Kardashian. “So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis.’ By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. I know he raps about being the highest in the fucking room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the fucking room. He imagined all this shit because it never happened,” Larsa said.

Because her beef with Kanye, Larsa blocked Kanye on her phone, which only made their drama worse. “Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him,” she said. “So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a fuck? Should I give a fuck? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

In the end, Larsa hinted that her feud with Kanye is what ended her friendship with Kim and the other Kardashian-Jenners. “If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she said. “I want everyone to be happy!”