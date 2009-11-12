Larry King Show: Carrie Prejean Makes Appearance

Carrie Prejean made an appearance on Larry King Live on Wednesday, and seemed shocked that her interview revolved around these things:

1. The sex tape she made.

2. Settling her lawsuit due to the sex tape she made.

3. The controversial same-sex marriage comments she’s been known for saying.

“Larry, you’re being inappropriate. You really are,” Prejean said when questioned about the terms of the settlement. The former Miss California USA then proceeded to threaten to walk off the show and disconnected her microphone when an openly gay caller questioned her stance on homosexuality.

We’re just not sure what else there is to ask you about, Carrie. Your stance on world peace?