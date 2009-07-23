Object Of Desire

Large Moon Dust Abalone Ring, $175, at alexisbittar.com

Reason #1

This rhinestone studded ring has just enough sparkle to still call simple and it’s clean rounded shape is certainly chic.

Reason #2

Outer Space is all over our fashion radar lately. It’s like Bittar channeled the Fall runway trends straight into this piece.

Reason #3

This is a piece that you can wear repetitively. Its silver metallic shade, matches most anything, and the Lucite material will withstand everyday wear and tear. Enjoy stargazing!