Object Of Desire
Large Moon Dust Abalone Ring, $175, at alexisbittar.com
Reason #1
This rhinestone studded ring has just enough sparkle to still call simple and it’s clean rounded shape is certainly chic.
Reason #2
Outer Space is all over our fashion radar lately. It’s like Bittar channeled the Fall runway trends straight into this piece.
Reason #3
This is a piece that you can wear repetitively. Its silver metallic shade, matches most anything, and the Lucite material will withstand everyday wear and tear. Enjoy stargazing!