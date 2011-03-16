Lara Stone’s Boobs Could Have Killed Her

Those D cups could have killed Lara Stone, if they were fake, which, of course, they’re not. The Calvin Klein model told one of those wacky fashion photoshoot stories to Models.com, explaining, “I was being tied up with a rope for a fashion story. Apparently if my boobs were fake they might have exploded under the pressure.” Yet another score for the real ones!

Lara also explains that she lost some weight since she stopped drinking and that her boobs, “have shrunk a bit, But really, I haven’t got too much to complain about.” Word, Lara. Check out her recent Self Service spread for proof that Lara Stone, indeed, has nothing to complain about.