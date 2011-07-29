Lara Stone:Adorably Honest On Her Bod, Kate Moss & Zoolander

Lara Stone is obviously just the kind of girl you would stare at if you saw her sitting in the same restaurant as you it might get awkward, and the maitre de would probably have to ask you to leave, but I mean, just look at her. Which makes hearing Lara gush over Kate Moss so refreshing. The face of Calvin Klein told Vogue UK, “Kate is such a lovely, fun woman. The wedding was just the most perfect day…She was the most radiant bride. There’s a Vogue cover with Kate wearing a crown – she just looks so cute and so charming. She is pretty perfect and incredibly beautiful. She’s so striking. If you see her face on a poster in the street you can’t ignore it.” Pot meet kettle.

The gorgeous one also apparently has insecurities, saying, “Like most women, I have days where I feel like today I’m not leaving the house – you know days where you’ve got a spot on your nose or when you’ve just got off a flight, eaten fish and chips and feel really bloated – that one happens a lot to me. You have to accept yourself though, and accept that there will always be something to worry about. It’s much easier just to accept things.”

She also won’t tolerate those pretentious tools who tend to inhabit large, metropolitan cities,”I’m not so keen on the arty, intellectual ones,” Stone says,”My first language is Dutch, and although I understand most things, I don’t get the old school, bizarre sentences.”

The best part of the interview though is Lara angling for a role in Zoolander 2. “I would love to be in Zoolander 2. I’d be so good at that ‘Blue Steel’ pose. I think I’d enjoy doing that, it’d be funny,” she explains. And we concur. Somebody show this to Ben Stiller.

Photo: Mark Seliger, Vogue Russia