Model Lara Stone Wants To Open Her Own Burger Joint



Since getting signed with IMG Models in 2006, Lara Stone, has quickly turned into a household name in the fashion industry. That year, she made her catwalk debut in the Givenchy show (not too shabby…), had an extensive Vogue spread soon after and now she is the face of Calvin Klein.

She’s come to be known for her enviable figure, trademark gap between her front teeth and her high salary. But despite all the glitz and glamour that surrounds her, Stone cares most about one thing: burgers and fries. “I’d like to have my own burger place,” she said. “I’m going to call it Lara’s Baps and Buns. There’s not a proper good caff here. I want a proper good chips place. They’re all too fancy. My life is quite fancy, but I still like chips. That’s the plan.”

It’s always refreshing when a model is open to discussing their food preferences, and doesn’t seem to live on Parliament Lights, Pellegrino and edamame. Given her celebrity status, we’re willing to be quite a few people would eat at Baps and Buns—especially if it meant we could gobble all the burgers and fries we wanted and still look like her. Wishful thinking, we suppose!

Would you eat at Lara Stone’s burger joint?