Lara Stone Vs. Naked Pics; Gossip Girl Spoilers!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Lara Stone won her case against French Playboy after the mag published nudie pics of the model without her permission. “I’m very pleased to have won the case, although of course I would rather not have had to take legal action at all,” Stone explained. (Vogue UK)
Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rowley
- Cynthia Rowley, Joe Zee and Rachel Zoe will all appear on Gossip Girl next week. This show is so the fashion world’s Love Boat. (Fashionista)
- Kanye West is no longer following any models on Twitter and Coco Rocha is no longer following him. She tweeted, “Its over. I’m no longer following @Kanyewest and he no longer follows me. We parted on amicable terms. Thats my statement at this time. ;)” But what does that winking emoticon mean. (NY Mag)
- International designer Carin Wester’s collection for Urban Outfitters is available now, priced between $364 to $429. (Urban Outfitters)
- Selita Ebanks was dismissed by Anna Wintour for her bad clothing. The model has still never appeared in the mag. (Just Jared)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @frejabe [Freja Beha Erichsen] i hate water. i need to drink more wine..:p http://twitpic.com/30gzfv Truer words have rarely been Tweeted.
- RT @TanyaDziahileva [Tanya Dziahileva] If you love a girl set her free. If she comes back, she’s yours. If not, for sure she’s on Facebook =) The models are funny today.
- RT @sea_of_shoes Jane Aldridge In the German version of Cinderella the step sisters cut off their toes to fit into the glass slipper. Their bloody stubs gave em away! Sick!
- RT @ElizandJames Love how everyone thinks Zac Efron in men’s EandJ is my real bf when I say “oh, that’s my boyfriend.” http://plixi.com/p/53213532 There have been worse mistakes made…
- RT @staceybendet [Stacey Bendet] Ummm I have no title for this http://yfrog.com/50zd6sj How about get in creep mode for Halloween?