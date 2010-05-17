Lara Stone Ties The Knot With Comedian David Walliams, Bucks All-White Trend In Gold Givenchy Mini

Lara Stone and David Walliams. Image via dailymail.co.uk

Dutch beauty Lara Stone bucked the glamorous model marries philandering rockstar trend by saying “I do” to Brit comedian David Walliams at a ceremony at London’s Claridge’s Hotel last night, reported Daily Mail UK. The bride donned a nearly 50K white gown for the traditional set-up, but what we can’t keep our eyes off of is the Givenchy mini she donned for the afterparty at Shoreditch House.

The custom design by Riccardo Tisci reminds us why this blond bombshell is synonymous with her curvy assets. Flaunting her gap tooth smile in nearly every photo (hey we’d be smiling too if we looked like Stone), Lara wasn’t your conventional virginal bride in the metallic gold belted dress with Studio 54 vibe. Going with the bombshell theme, the 26-year old French Vogue favorite wore her hair loose.

What do you think of Lara’s light reflecting frock? Is it a trendy look on tradition to ditch all white in favor of something more club-hopping for a post nuptials party? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Related:

3 Stylish New Yorkers, 3 Weddings, 3 Ways